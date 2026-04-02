Transglobal Assets Inc. (OTCID: TMSH) Provides Strategic Update On M Love Vintage And Appoints Industry Veteran Christopher A. Villareale As President

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHEYENNE, Wyo., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the previously announced acquisition of M Love Vintage Holdings, Inc. on February 26, 2026, TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTCID: TMSH) (“TMSH”) is now entering its next phase - shifting from transaction to execution.

At the center of that shift is the appointment of Christopher A. Villareale as President, effective February 23, 2026 - a move that signals the Company's focus on building a scalable, revenue-generating brand in one of the fastest-growing segments of global retail.

Building More Than a Brand - Creating a Platform

M Love Vintage is not just another retail concept. It's being developed as a modern“purveyor of denim” - a curated destination for premium vintage apparel, rooted in authenticity, craftsmanship, and storytelling.

The brand features heritage names like Levi's, Wrangler, Lee, and other iconic workwear labels - but more importantly, it speaks to a shift in consumer behavior.

Today's buyers - especially Gen Z and millennials - are choosing:



Vintage over mass production

Story over scale Sustainability over fast fashion



And the numbers reflect it - the global resale market is projected to surpass $200 billion by 2026, growing significantly faster than traditional retail.

A Builder at the Helm

Chris Villareale steps into this opportunity with over 40 years of experience - not just in business, but in building and scaling real-world operations.

From funding $800M+ in private loans to developing large-scale real estate projects, Chris brings something critical to TMSH: Execution

His mandate is simple: Take M Love from concept to platform and to a scalable brand

“This isn't just about launching a vintage brand - it's about building a platform that connects product, culture, and consumer demand in a meaningful way,” said Christopher A. Villareale, President of TMSH.

“We see a clear opportunity to take what has historically been a fragmented market and bring structure, branding, and scale to it. Our focus is execution - opening key locations, building partnerships, and creating a business that generates real, sustainable revenue.”

What Comes Next?

The Company is already moving forward with several key initiatives:



A flagship presence in Miami, targeting a high-end, trend-driven market

Expansion into lifestyle-driven regions like The Hamptons

Development of a wholesale eyewear line, extending the brand beyond apparel

Launch of a digital magazine and content platform, building community and reach Participation in fashion shows and curated events to establish brand identity



At the same time, M Love is developing its own proprietary designs for licensing - opening the door to additional revenue streams beyond retail.

Why This Matters?

For TMSH, this is more than an acquisition - it's a pivot toward:



Revenue-producing operations

Brand-driven growth Scalable consumer platforms



In a market where resale is growing multiple times faster than traditional retail, the Company believes it is positioning itself early in a trend that is rapidly becoming mainstream.

Looking Ahead

The focus now is execution. As retail locations open, partnerships develop, and product lines expand, the Company expects to provide ongoing updates that reflect real progress - not just plans.

About TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTCID: TMSH)

TransGlobal Assets Inc. is a Wyoming corporation focused on strategic acquisitions, corporate restructuring, and the development of emerging business opportunities. The Company continues to evaluate transactions aligned with long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Contact:

TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTCID: TMSH)

Investor Relations

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