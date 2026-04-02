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Senegal Enacts Stricter Law Targeting Same-Sex Relations
(MENAFN) Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has formally approved new legislation that increases penalties for same-sex relations and criminalizes the “promotion” and financial support of homosexuality.
The measure had previously drawn criticism from international human rights officials. The UN human rights chief described the bill as “harmful” and had urged the president not to sign it. Despite these concerns, the legislation was passed by parliament in March with 135 votes in favor and three abstentions.
Under the updated law, prison sentences for what authorities label as “unnatural acts” — a category that includes homosexuality, bisexuality, “transsexuality,” zoophilia, and necrophilia — have been significantly increased. Punishments now range from five to ten years, compared to the earlier one- to five-year terms, while maximum fines have been raised to 10 million CFA francs ($17,680). Reports also indicate that judges are no longer permitted to issue suspended sentences or impose penalties below the legal minimum.
Same-sex relations were already prohibited in Senegal under legislation dating back to 1966. Supporters of the new law, including religious groups, have framed it as a measure to preserve traditional social values.
Earlier in February, police detained 12 men under existing laws on suspicion of engaging in “acts against nature,” with some also accused of the “voluntary transmission” of HIV. Advocacy organizations have warned that such enforcement actions could put LGBTQ individuals at greater risk and weaken public health efforts related to HIV prevention.
In a statement issued on March 12, the UN human rights chief cautioned against adopting the legislation, stating that it “flies in the face” of fundamental rights such as dignity, privacy, and equality. He also called on the Senegalese authorities to “repeal the existing discriminatory law” and ensure equal rights for all citizens without discrimination.
The development comes amid a broader trend in several African countries maintaining restrictive policies on same-sex relations despite international pressure. In one example, the United States removed Uganda from a major duty-free trade program, while the World Bank suspended new lending after the country enacted legislation in May 2023 introducing the death penalty for certain same-sex acts and prison terms of up to 20 years for promoting homosexuality.
The measure had previously drawn criticism from international human rights officials. The UN human rights chief described the bill as “harmful” and had urged the president not to sign it. Despite these concerns, the legislation was passed by parliament in March with 135 votes in favor and three abstentions.
Under the updated law, prison sentences for what authorities label as “unnatural acts” — a category that includes homosexuality, bisexuality, “transsexuality,” zoophilia, and necrophilia — have been significantly increased. Punishments now range from five to ten years, compared to the earlier one- to five-year terms, while maximum fines have been raised to 10 million CFA francs ($17,680). Reports also indicate that judges are no longer permitted to issue suspended sentences or impose penalties below the legal minimum.
Same-sex relations were already prohibited in Senegal under legislation dating back to 1966. Supporters of the new law, including religious groups, have framed it as a measure to preserve traditional social values.
Earlier in February, police detained 12 men under existing laws on suspicion of engaging in “acts against nature,” with some also accused of the “voluntary transmission” of HIV. Advocacy organizations have warned that such enforcement actions could put LGBTQ individuals at greater risk and weaken public health efforts related to HIV prevention.
In a statement issued on March 12, the UN human rights chief cautioned against adopting the legislation, stating that it “flies in the face” of fundamental rights such as dignity, privacy, and equality. He also called on the Senegalese authorities to “repeal the existing discriminatory law” and ensure equal rights for all citizens without discrimination.
The development comes amid a broader trend in several African countries maintaining restrictive policies on same-sex relations despite international pressure. In one example, the United States removed Uganda from a major duty-free trade program, while the World Bank suspended new lending after the country enacted legislation in May 2023 introducing the death penalty for certain same-sex acts and prison terms of up to 20 years for promoting homosexuality.
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