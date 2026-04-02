Quantum Biopharma Wins Significant Court Challenge In USD $700,000,000 Claim As Defendants Joint Motion To Dismiss Lawsuit Alleging Market Manipulation By CIBC World Markets And RBC Dominion Securities Is Denied

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“” or the“”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions, today announced that the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York has largely ruled against defendants CIBC World Markets (“CIBC”) and RBC Dominion Securities (“RBC”) joint motion to dismiss Quantum Biopharma's lawsuit alleging illegal market manipulation.

The Quantum Biopharma lawsuit alleges that between January 1, 2020, and August 15, 2024, the Defendants and/or their customers used“spoofing” techniques to manipulate the share price of Quantum BioPharma shares. The Company alleges that these market manipulation schemes violated Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5(a) and (c) and Section 9(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The full text of the Court's ruling can be found here: District Court Opinion & Order

About Quantum BioPharma Ltd.

Quantum BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“ Lucid”), Quantum BioPharma is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum BioPharma invented UNBUZZDTM and spun out its OTC version to a company, Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. (“ UWI”), led by industry veterans. Quantum BioPharma retains ownership of 19.84% (as of December 31, 2025) of UWI at . The agreement with UWI also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzd TM until payments to Quantum BioPharma total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Quantum BioPharma retains 100% of the rights to develop similar product or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as“may”,“should”,“anticipate”,“expect”,“potential”,“believe”,“intend” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward- looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Quantum BioPharma Ltd.

Zeeshan Saeed, Founder, CEO and Executive Co-Chairman of the Board

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Telephone: (416) 854-8884

Investor Relations

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