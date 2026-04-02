Pender Growth Fund Increases Its Equity Stake In Pender Software Holdings Ltd. As It Completes Its Acquisition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Pender Growth Fund Inc. (the“Company” or“PTF”) is pleased to announce that PTF's holding, Pender Software Holdings Ltd. (“PSH”), has completed its acquisition of BroadCare Solutions Limited (“BroadCare”), as announced in PSH's press release referenced below.

BroadCare Solutions Limited operates a suite of patient management software products, including BroadCare, CareTrack, and other tools, alongside its Financial Assurance Managed Services offering. Trusted by the National Health Service for over 15 years, BroadCare Solutions Limited serves approximately 75% of the Integrated Care Boards in the UK and supports every stage of the All Age Continuing Care patient pathway, from referral and assessment through to care placement and financial review. BroadCare Solutions Limited will continue to operate under its existing management team, led by Managing Director, Umer Shariff.

PSH is currently PTF's largest holding. Concurrently with PSH completing its acquisition of BroadCare Solutions Limited, PTF made an additional investment in PSH, injecting additional cash and converting its outstanding promissory note from PSH into PSH equity. Prior to this additional investment, PTF held approximately 87.7% of the outstanding equity of PSH, and PTF now holds approximately 94.6% of the outstanding equity of PSH. The cost base of PTF's total investment in PSH is now approximately $20 million.

At Pender Growth Fund, we continue to see significant long-term value in PSH's strategy of acquiring and growing software businesses for the long term. PTF's increased equity stake reflects our continued conviction in PSH's business model and in the quality of its expanding portfolio of software companies. The BroadCare acquisition adds a well-established, mission-critical software platform with deep customer relationships and a strong recurring revenue profile, characteristics we look for in PSH's investments.

This is PSH's third acquisition. Last year, PSH generated approximately $13 million of revenue with EBITDA margins greater than 30%. Following this acquisition, PSH expects to generate pro forma revenue in excess of $20 million while maintaining similar EBITDA margins.

A news release issued by PSH provides further information and can be found here:

About Pender Growth Fund Inc.

Pender Growth Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its investors. The Company utilizes its small capital base and long-term horizon to invest in unique situations, primarily small cap, special situations, and illiquid public and private companies. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol“PTF”. The Company posts its Reporting NAV on its website, generally within five business days of each month end.

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About Pender Software Holdings Ltd.

PSH is a Vancouver-based investment firm dedicated to acquiring and growing software businesses for the long term. PSH partners with portfolio companies by providing strategic support and growth capital, while empowering management teams to retain operational autonomy. Backed by Pender Growth Fund (TSXV: PTF), PSH invests with permanent capital to provide a lasting home for software companies. For additional information, please visit

For further information, please contact:

Melanie Moore

Vice President of Marketing

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

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(604) 688-1511

Toll Free: (866) 377-4743

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain“forward-looking information” (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) relating to the business of the Company and the environment in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as“believe”,“anticipate”,“project”,“expect”,“intend”,“plan”,“will”,“may”,“estimate” and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the following (collectively, the“Forward Looking Items”): the anticipated benefits of PTF's increased equity investment in PSH; the anticipated benefits of PTF's increased percentage ownership in PSH; the anticipated benefits of the BroadCare Acquisition to PSH and its portfolio; the anticipated growth and expansion of PSH's business and portfolio companies; and the anticipated long-term value of PSH's strategy of acquiring and growing software businesses; PSH's expected pro forma revenue in excess of $20 million and expected EBITDA margins greater than 30% following the BroadCare Acquisition.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on various assumptions (collectively, the“Forward Looking Assumptions”), including, without limitation, assumptions that each of the Forward Looking Items will occur or be achieved as described above. The forward-looking information herein is not a guarantee of future performance and involves risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the Forward Looking Items, including, without limitation, the risk that any of the Forward Looking Items will not occur as anticipated. Additional risk factors are discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's annual information form available under its issuer profile on SEDAR+ at . There can be no assurance that the forward-looking information herein will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in this news release. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, the forward-looking information herein is made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.