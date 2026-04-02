BON CHARGE Launches The Recharge Sale This Spring Providing 25% Off Site-Wide For Must-Have Wellness Technology Products

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Today, premium wellness brand BON CHARGETM announced its Recharge Sale, offering 25% site-wide off its science-backed wellness tools. Save upwards of nearly $840 from April 2 at 12:00AM EDT until April 8 at 12:00PM EDT to help you recharge your body and restore your energy.

BON CHARGE is committed to helping customers recharge their lives with significant discounts across its cutting-edge award-winning products across red-light therapy, infrared devices, PEMF tools and blue light blocking technology.

Designed for innovation to fit into your daily life, experience a range of benefits across sleep, beauty, wellness and recovery with award-winning technologies that support recovery, cellular energy, circadian rhythm, nervous system balance and enhanced sleep quality.

BON CHARGE's Global Wellness Tech Trend Report surveyed 2,000 US adults revealing surging demand for innovative wellness technology where 32% of US adults have used red light therapy with over half amongst those aged 18-34.

Modern life disrupts biology, BON CHARGE's science-backed technology is designed to restore the biological signals your body needs for optimal sleep, recovery, beauty and wellbeing, so you can recharge better.

Some of the brand's best-selling products, which will feature in the Recharge Sale include:

Infrared PEMF Sauna Dome (RRP: $3,349.00, Now: $2,511.75) - Save nearly $840

Relieve tension, recharge recovery and transform your home into a spa-like retreat with an immersive and relaxing wind-down experience. 32% of US consumers have tried PEMF technology after celebrity endorsement with the wider category gaining traction from high-profile wellness advocates.

Red Light Therapy Blanket (RRP: $1,999.00, Now: $1,499.25) - Save nearly $500

Experience premium red light technology that supports restorative processes and post-workout recovery. Seen in viral pilates and yoga sessions, it provides two Red-Light Therapy Mats zipped together creating a dual recharge experience at home or in class.

Red Light Face Mask (RRP: $349.00, Now: $261.75) - Save nearly $90

The most popular type of red light therapy with 42% of US adults utilising a mask, the viral product used by A-list celebrities restores glow, calms complexion and supports skin elasticity. Use as little as 10 minutes a day to recharge your skin and confidence.

VIP membership which is available at $19.99 per year provides early access to the Recharge Sale and an exclusive 30% off for 24 hours only. BON CHARGE is on a mission to recharge the nation with its innovative tools hosted in luxury wellness facilities and monthly community wellness experiences, to reset, restore and reconnect in the real world.

To explore the full range of science-backed wellness tools at 25% off site-wide for BON CHARGE's Recharge Sale between April 2-8, please visit, .

ENDS

For more information, or samples requests please contact....

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References

BON CHARGE Global Wellness Tech Trend Report 2026. Research conducted by Opinium. Global consumer survey of 7,000 adults across the UK, USA, UAE and Australia, conducted in December 2025.

ABOUT BON CHARGE

Founded in 2017 by Katie and Andy Mant, BON CHARGE offers science-backed technology designed to restore the biological signals modern environments have removed, supporting your body needs for optimal sleep, recovery, beauty and wellbeing. From light exposure to recovery technologies, BON CHARGE helps people reconnect with the rhythms the body already understands, rather than forcing health through discipline alone. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, every product is rooted in rigorous scientific research and designed to help individuals achieve their wellness goals. Modern Life Disrupts Biology. BON CHARGE Restores It. For more information, visit boncharge.