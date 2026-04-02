Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays From DDH-WD-25-2B Of 3.17% Cueq Over 15.00 Meters (7.47 G/T Ag, 0.21 G/T Au, 2.36 % Cu, 0.35% Pb, 1.29% Zn) Including 5.99% Cueq Over 6.84 Meters (14.50 G/T Ag, 0.34 G/T Au, 4.47% Cu, 0.75% Pb 2.58% Zn)
|
|From
|To
|Width
|Cu
|Pb
|Zn
|Au
|Ag
|
|Cu Eq
|
|(m.)
|(m.)
|(m.)
|%
|%
|%
|g/t
|g/t
|
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Upper Zone
|56.00
|62.00
|6.00
|0.80
|1.48
|2.66
|0.45
|45.50
|
|3.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lower Zone
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Overall
|107.00
|122.00
|15.00
|2.36
|0.35
|1.29
|0.21
|7.47
|
|3.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|including
|115.16
|122.00
|6.84
|4.47
|0.75
|2.58
|0.34
|14.50
|
|5.99
TABLE 2: Detailed Certified Assays, Upper Zone (56.00 62.00 meters), and Lower Zone (107.00 - 122.00 meters)
|Sample #
|From
|To
|Width
|Ag
|Au
|Cu
|Pb
|Zn
|Cu Eq
|Upper Zone
|(m.)
|(m.)
|(m.)
|g/t
|g/t
|%
|%
|%
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|338307
|56.00
|59.00
|3.00
|40.00
|0.44
|0.87
|2.22
|4.19
|3.67
|338308
|59.00
|62.00
|3.00
|51.00
|0.46
|0.74
|0.75
|1.13
|2.75
|Lower Zone
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|338326
|107.00
|110.00
|3.00
|2.00
|0.07
|0.48
|0.01
|0.14
|0.65
|338327
|110.00
|113.00
|3.00
|2.00
|0.13
|0.86
|0.02
|0.23
|1.13
|338328
|113.00
|114.00
|1.00
|1.00
|0.09
|0.45
|0.00
|0.13
|0.62
|338329
|114.00
|115.16
|1.16
|< 1.00
|0.10
|0.33
|0.04
|0.37
|0.57
|338330
|115.16
|116.00
|0.84
|18.00
|0.47
|1.27
|0.68
|3.75
|3.32
|338331
|116.00
|119.00
|3.00
|11.00
|0.27
|6.74
|0.50
|1.82
|7.86
|338332
|119.00
|122.00
|3.00
|17.00
|0.38
|3.11
|1.02
|3.02
|4.88
FIGURE 1: Sample # 338331 (6.74% Cu) and Sample # 338332 (3.11% Cu),
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Gary Lohman, P.Geo, VP Exploration, Director stated, "Drilling continues to intersect massive copper bearing mineralization in the western portion of the Wedge as seen above in Figure 1. Prior to new drilling in May 2026, (3) BHEM surveys will be conducted on last fall's previous holes, to assist in vectoring in on recently defined new VMS Zones and associated high-grade copper mineralization, (2) BHEM surveys in the Northwest area and (1) BHEM survey in the high-grade Southwest Area."
Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, CEO & Director, stated "we are thrilled with the results of this hole. The drill results continue to show impressive high-grade results through different styles and zonation of mineralization. We have seen High Grade Cu, High Grade Cu with Ag, Huge Grade Cu with Au, and a traditional VMS lens model. Had this hole not terminated due to a fault and water loss, we would have truly seen a special high-grade Cu - Ag Lens. Our Spring Phase 3 drill program will be exciting, and we will be able to drill from locations that best expose the value this deposit has to offer. We will drill from the other side of this fault and expose the entire High-Grade Lens and its magnitude. Having multiple zonation's of mineralization is a valuable perspective and brings a host of opportunity for us. We look forward to sharing our next result & launching our Phase 3 program including our West Wedge & Tribag Drill initiative."
FIGURE 2: Massive Copper bearing, Pyritic VMS
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
FIGURE 3: Drill Hole Locations, WD-25-01, WD-25-02B
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
TABLE 3: Summary of Results, Drill Holes WD-25-01, WD-25-02 and WD-25-02B
|HOLE #
|
|From
|To
|Width
|Ag
|Au
|Cu
|Pb
|Zn
|Cu Eq
|
|
|(m.)
|(m.)
|(m.)
|g/t
|g/t
|%
|%
|%
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|WD-25-01*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Overall
|
|156.05
|178.70
|22.65
|39.52
|0.96
|0.99
|2.25
|1.61
|3.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Includes
|
|161.05
|178.70
|17.65
|42.50
|1.01
|1.20
|2.62
|2.05
|4.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|160.05
|173.05
|13.00
|50.33
|1.21
|0.39
|3.23
|2.45
|4.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|WD-25-02*
|OVERALL
|138.72
|170.82
|32.10
|14.09
|0.35
|1.53
|0.47
|1.81
|2.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zone 1
|138.72
|141.22
|2.50
|61.57
|1.01
|3.09
|1.02
|4.88
|7.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zone 2
|150.30
|165.32
|15.02
|11.00
|0.40
|2.14
|0.52
|1.00
|3.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|159.30
|170.82
|11.52
|17.00
|0.43
|3.20
|0.48
|2.48
|4.81
|
|
|159.30
|165.32
|6.02
|17.00
|0.42
|4.63
|0.27
|0.79
|5.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zone 3
|168.00
|170.82
|2.82
|36.65
|0.72
|2.91
|0.96
|7.13
|6.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|WD-25-02B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zone 1
|56.00
|62.00
|6.00
|45.50
|0.45
|0.80
|1.48
|2.66
|3.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zone 2
|107.00
|122.00
|15.00
|7.47
|0.21
|2.36
|0.35
|1.29
|3.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|including
|115.16
|122.00
|6.84
|14.50
|0.34
|4.47
|0.75
|2.58
|5.99
* WD-25-01 released on March 12, 2026, WD-25-02 released on February 17, 2026
Analysis and QAQC
All samples were submitted to and analyzed at ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS), an independent commercial laboratory for both the sample preparation and assaying. ALS is a commercial laboratory independent of Nine Mile Metals Ltd. Samples submitted through ALS are run through standard preparation methods and analysed using Code ME-ICP61A which is a high-grade four acid digestion and ICP+AES analysis. Gold analysis is done by standard fire assay (Au-AA23) using a 30-gram sample. Overlimit assays are done by gravimetric analysis (Au-GRA21). ALS undertakes their own QA/AC protocols including coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration.
Nine Mile's QAQC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results. QAQC and data validation was performed, and no material errors were observed.
The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P.Geo., VP Exploration and Director who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, and is not independent of the Company.
Copper Equivalent (Cu-Eq) for the drill hole samples is calculated based on April 1, 2026, pricing: US$ 5.57/lb Cu, US$ 0.86.20/lb Pb, US$ 1.48/lb Zn, US$ 75.85/oz Ag, and US$ 4,790.00/oz Au, with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals. Since it is unclear which metals will be the principal products, assuming different recoveries is premature at this stage. Therefore, an 80% recovery rate is justified.
The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., PGO., VP Exploration and Director who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, and is not independent of the Company.
About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:
Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Wedge VMS Project, Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake VMS Project, and the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.
Social Media
X: @NineMileMetals
LinkedIn: Nine Mile Metals
Facebook: @ Nine Mile Metals
ON BEHALF OF NINE MILE METALS LTD.
"Patrick J Cruickshank, MBA"
CEO and Director
T: +1.506-800-0581
E: ...
This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions.. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) prior to commencing the 2023 exploration drill program, the ground will be mapped at surface and representative samples analyzed to determine the base and precious metal assay values, (b) the Ag and Au values will be reported upon receipt of the certified assay results from ALS Global, and (c) our current financial raise will enable us to drill the Wedge Project (along with our Canoe Landing VMS Project and follow up exploration work on our California Lake VMS Project) this season as opposed to next year. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.
The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.
| The Canadian Venture Building, 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1
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Source: Nine Mile Metals Ltd.
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