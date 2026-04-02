(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-2B of 3.17% CuEq Over 15.00 Meters (7.47 g/t Ag, 0.21 g/t Au, 2.36 % Cu, 0.35% Pb, 1.29% Zn) Including 5.99% CuEq Over 6.84 Meters (14.50 g/t Ag, 0.34 g/t Au, 4.47% Cu, 0.75% Pb 2.58% Zn) April 02, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Nine Mile Metals Ltd. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2026) - NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE) (OTC PINK: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the " Company " or " Nine Mile "), is pleased to announce it has received certified assays for drill hole WD-25-2B at the Wedge Mine situated in the renowned Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick (BMC). DDH WD-25-02B was collared approximately 60 meters northwest of WD-25-01 and drilled at an azimuth of 325 degrees and a dip of -50 degrees to a final depth of 122 meters further increasing the mineralized footprint of the target to the west (Figure 3). DDH WD-25-02B was successful, with massive copper bearing sulphides (VMS - Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag-Au) found in 2 zones, the upper zone associated with the contact breccia at 56.4m depth and a copper rich lower zone at the base of the drill hole. Downhole ground conditions in the fault zone (sand seams, gouge) led to the termination of the drill hole at 122 meters, just as we entered a high-grade copper zone ( Figure 1). Elevated Ag and Au found in association with the base metal mineralization, similar to drill hole WD-25-01. The sulphide mineralization in the drill hole occurred in both sediments and volcanics, terminating in massive copper bearing sulphides (VMS - Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag-Au) with visible Chalcopyrite (CuFeS2) as seen in Figure 1. There was mineralization continuous between the zones with assays between the zones returning minor copper in pyritic sulphides. Most Sample sections between 53.0 and 122.0 meters were 3 meters in length, to provide the best overall data for the drill hole. Smaller sample widths were identified and cut where appropriate. Sample sections were of true width. With massive, visible high grade Cu mineralization present at the base of the drill hole, this intersection will be evaluated from a different location in our next phase drill program in May 2026 (due to the fault zone encountered). TABLE 1: WD-25-02B Overall Assay Summary (Weighted Averages)



From To Width Cu Pb Zn Au Ag

Cu Eq

(m.) (m.) (m.) % % % g/t g/t

%





















Upper Zone 56.00 62.00 6.00 0.80 1.48 2.66 0.45 45.50

3.20





















Lower Zone



















Overall 107.00 122.00 15.00 2.36 0.35 1.29 0.21 7.47

3.17





















including 115.16 122.00 6.84 4.47 0.75 2.58 0.34 14.50

5.99

TABLE 2: Detailed Certified Assays, Upper Zone (56.00 62.00 meters), and Lower Zone (107.00 - 122.00 meters)

Sample # From To Width Ag Au Cu Pb Zn Cu Eq Upper Zone (m.) (m.) (m.) g/t g/t % % % %



















338307 56.00 59.00 3.00 40.00 0.44 0.87 2.22 4.19 3.67 338308 59.00 62.00 3.00 51.00 0.46 0.74 0.75 1.13 2.75 Lower Zone

















338326 107.00 110.00 3.00 2.00 0.07 0.48 0.01 0.14 0.65 338327 110.00 113.00 3.00 2.00 0.13 0.86 0.02 0.23 1.13 338328 113.00 114.00 1.00 1.00 0.09 0.45 0.00 0.13 0.62 338329 114.00 115.16 1.16 < 1.00 0.10 0.33 0.04 0.37 0.57 338330 115.16 116.00 0.84 18.00 0.47 1.27 0.68 3.75 3.32 338331 116.00 119.00 3.00 11.00 0.27 6.74 0.50 1.82 7.86 338332 119.00 122.00 3.00 17.00 0.38 3.11 1.02 3.02 4.88







FIGURE 1: Sample # 338331 (6.74% Cu) and Sample # 338332 (3.11% Cu),

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Gary Lohman, P.Geo, VP Exploration, Director stated, "Drilling continues to intersect massive copper bearing mineralization in the western portion of the Wedge as seen above in Figure 1. Prior to new drilling in May 2026, (3) BHEM surveys will be conducted on last fall's previous holes, to assist in vectoring in on recently defined new VMS Zones and associated high-grade copper mineralization, (2) BHEM surveys in the Northwest area and (1) BHEM survey in the high-grade Southwest Area."

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, CEO & Director, stated "we are thrilled with the results of this hole. The drill results continue to show impressive high-grade results through different styles and zonation of mineralization. We have seen High Grade Cu, High Grade Cu with Ag, Huge Grade Cu with Au, and a traditional VMS lens model. Had this hole not terminated due to a fault and water loss, we would have truly seen a special high-grade Cu - Ag Lens. Our Spring Phase 3 drill program will be exciting, and we will be able to drill from locations that best expose the value this deposit has to offer. We will drill from the other side of this fault and expose the entire High-Grade Lens and its magnitude. Having multiple zonation's of mineralization is a valuable perspective and brings a host of opportunity for us. We look forward to sharing our next result & launching our Phase 3 program including our West Wedge & Tribag Drill initiative."







FIGURE 2: Massive Copper bearing, Pyritic VMS

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FIGURE 3: Drill Hole Locations, WD-25-01, WD-25-02B

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TABLE 3: Summary of Results, Drill Holes WD-25-01, WD-25-02 and WD-25-02B

HOLE #

From To Width Ag Au Cu Pb Zn Cu Eq



(m.) (m.) (m.) g/t g/t % % % %





















WD-25-01*









































Overall

156.05 178.70 22.65 39.52 0.96 0.99 2.25 1.61 3.75





















Includes

161.05 178.70 17.65 42.50 1.01 1.20 2.62 2.05 4.26

























160.05 173.05 13.00 50.33 1.21 0.39 3.23 2.45 4.06





















WD-25-02* OVERALL 138.72 170.82 32.10 14.09 0.35 1.53 0.47 1.81 2.80























Zone 1 138.72 141.22 2.50 61.57 1.01 3.09 1.02 4.88 7.03























Zone 2 150.30 165.32 15.02 11.00 0.40 2.14 0.52 1.00 3.21

























159.30 170.82 11.52 17.00 0.43 3.20 0.48 2.48 4.81



159.30 165.32 6.02 17.00 0.42 4.63 0.27 0.79 5.75























Zone 3 168.00 170.82 2.82 36.65 0.72 2.91 0.96 7.13 6.58





















WD-25-02B











































Zone 1 56.00 62.00 6.00 45.50 0.45 0.80 1.48 2.66 3.20























Zone 2 107.00 122.00 15.00 7.47 0.21 2.36 0.35 1.29 3.17























including 115.16 122.00 6.84 14.50 0.34 4.47 0.75 2.58 5.99

* WD-25-01 released on March 12, 2026, WD-25-02 released on February 17, 2026

Analysis and QAQC

All samples were submitted to and analyzed at ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS), an independent commercial laboratory for both the sample preparation and assaying. ALS is a commercial laboratory independent of Nine Mile Metals Ltd. Samples submitted through ALS are run through standard preparation methods and analysed using Code ME-ICP61A which is a high-grade four acid digestion and ICP+AES analysis. Gold analysis is done by standard fire assay (Au-AA23) using a 30-gram sample. Overlimit assays are done by gravimetric analysis (Au-GRA21). ALS undertakes their own QA/AC protocols including coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration.

Nine Mile's QAQC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results. QAQC and data validation was performed, and no material errors were observed.

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P.Geo., VP Exploration and Director who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, and is not independent of the Company.

Copper Equivalent (Cu-Eq) for the drill hole samples is calculated based on April 1, 2026, pricing: US$ 5.57/lb Cu, US$ 0.86.20/lb Pb, US$ 1.48/lb Zn, US$ 75.85/oz Ag, and US$ 4,790.00/oz Au, with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals. Since it is unclear which metals will be the principal products, assuming different recoveries is premature at this stage. Therefore, an 80% recovery rate is justified.

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., PGO., VP Exploration and Director who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Wedge VMS Project, Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake VMS Project, and the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

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ON BEHALF OF NINE MILE METALS LTD.

"Patrick J Cruickshank, MBA"

CEO and Director

T: +1.506-800-0581

E: ...

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions.. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) prior to commencing the 2023 exploration drill program, the ground will be mapped at surface and representative samples analyzed to determine the base and precious metal assay values, (b) the Ag and Au values will be reported upon receipt of the certified assay results from ALS Global, and (c) our current financial raise will enable us to drill the Wedge Project (along with our Canoe Landing VMS Project and follow up exploration work on our California Lake VMS Project) this season as opposed to next year. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

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