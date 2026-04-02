Nevgold Announces Up To 99% Gold Recovery From Phase II Metallurgical Testwork On Oxide Antimony-Gold Identifies More Antimony Mineralization At Surface In Historical Gold Waste Dump
|KCA Sample #
|Description
| Average
Au g/t
| Average
Ag g/t
| Average
Sb %
|102751 B
|Lower Sb
|0.44
|1.17
|0.20%
|102750 B
|Mid Sb 2
|1.86
|3.13
|0.41%
|102749 B
|Mid Sb 1
|0.58
|0.47
|0.75%
|102752 B
|Surface Sb
|0.51
|1.54
|1.44%
|101178 B
|Limo Core Sb
|0.89
|2.64
|3.92%
|101179 B
|Limo Surface Sb
|0.27
|1.13
|7.96%
Table 1 – Head Assay of test material characteristics from Limo Butte.
Metallurgical Testwork Results – Summary
| KCA
Test #
|Description
|Test Type (Antimony Leach)
| Calc. Head,
% Sb
| Sb Extracted
%
| Residual Tails,
g/t Au
| Au Extracted
%
|102751 B
|Lower Sb
|Acid – Lower
|0.13
|85
| 1) 0.39 g/t
2) 0.41 g/t
3) 0.43 g/t
| 1) 97%
2) 93%
3) 94%
|102751 B
|Lower Sb
|Acid – Higher
|0.17
|71
|102750 B
|Mid Sb 2
|Acid – Lower
|0.35
|61
| 1) 1.37 g/t
2) 1.83 g/t
3) 1.91 g/t
| 1) 82%
2) 99%
3) 97%
|102750 B
|Mid Sb 2
|Acid – Higher
|0.43
|54
|102749 B
|Mid Sb 1
|Acid – Lower
|0.59
|66
| 1) 0.49 g/t
2) 0.60 g/t
3) 0.54 g/t
| 1) 94%
2) 97%
3) 96%
|102749 B
|Mid Sb 1
|Acid – Higher
|0.63
|62
|102752 B
|Surface Sb
|Acid – Lower
|1.50
|69
| 1) 0.45 g/t
2) 0.50 g/t
3) 0.52 g/t
| 1) 98%
2) 93%
3) 93%
|102752 B
|Surface Sb
|Acid – Higher
|2.09
|71
|101178 B
|Limo Core Sb
|Acid – Higher
|4.67
|92
| 1) 0.88 g/t
2) 0.98 g/t
3) 1.09 g/t
| 1) 95%
2) 96%
3) >99%
|101179 B
|Limo Surface Sb
|Acid – Higher
|8.41
|75
| 1) 0.28 g/t
2) 0.30 g/t
3) 0.39 g/t
4) 0.25 g/t
| 1) 94%
2) 93%
3) 83%
4) 82%
Table 2 – Summary of Phase II metallurgical testwork including acid leach tests (addition of H2SO4/HCL) for antimony, and cyanide shake leach tests for gold.-p height="313" src="" width="556" />
Figure 1 – Drone picture at Limo Butte looking north with newly defined antimony mineralization at surface in historical pre-strip waste dump, historical Crushed and Run-of-Mine leach pads, Golden Butte pit, and Resurrection Ridge target. To view image please click here
--br- height="306" src="" width="548" />
Figure 2 – Drone picture at Limo Butte looking northeast with newly defined antimony mineralization at surface in historical pre-strip waste dump adjacent to the historically mined Golden Butte pit. To view image please click here
--br- height="379" src="" width="505" />
Figure 3 – Picture looking at the waste dump, with an example of identified antimony mineralization in pre-strip waste dump material. Rock hammer for scale. To view image please click here
--br- height="326" src="" width="447" />
Figure 4 – Limousine Butte Land Holdings and District Exploration Activity To view image please click here
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
“Signed”
Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO
For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at..., call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at .
Sampling Methodology, Chain of Custody, Quality Control and Quality Assurance:
NevGold QA/QC protocols are followed on the Project and include insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in all drill holes. A 30g gold fire assay and multi-elemental analysis ICP-OES method was completed by ISO 17025 certified American Assay Labs, Reno.
The metallurgical work was carried out by Kappes, Cassiday and Associates based in Reno, Nevada. Head assays were ground to 80% passing 0.075mm and analyzed by standard 30g gold fire assay and multi-elemental analysis ICP-OES methods. Antimony leach test samples were milled to 80% passing 0.045mm. The acid leach tests were leached at 80oC for 8 hours. Gold cyanide shake leach tests were conducted using portions of the pulverized tails material after the antimony leaching.
The Company's Qualified Person (“QP”), Greg French, Vice President, Exploration has completed a review of the historical data in this press release. The historic data collection chain of custody procedures and analytical results by previous operators appear adequate and were completed to industry standard practices. For the Newmont and US Gold data a 30g gold fire assay and multi-elemental analysis ICP-OES method MS-41 was completed by ISO 17025 certified ALS Chemex, Reno or Elko Nevada.
Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg French, CPG, the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is NevGold's Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and responsible for technical matters of this release.
About the Company
NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and Idaho. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, and the Nutmeg Mountain gold project and Zeus copper project in Idaho.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as“plan”,“expect”,“project”,“intend”,“believe”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“suggest”,“indicate” and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions“may” or“will” occur. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the proposed work programs at Limousine Butte, the exploration potential at Limousine Butte, and future potential project milestones such as the potential Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions, and the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals. There is some risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct or that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment