Multiple Large Chargeability Features Support Porphyry/CRD Targets At Smart Creek Project, Montana

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domestic Metals Corp. (the“ Company” or“ Domestic Metals”) - (TSXV: DMCU; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E0) is pleased to report that a recently completed induced polarization (“ IP”) geophysical survey at its Smart Creek copper-gold-silver Project in Montana (Figure 1 ) identified chargeability features that support the project's target potential. The newly enhanced targets include extensive porphyry copper style zones in addition to carbonate replacement (“CRD”)/skarn copper-gold silver mineralization. The IP chargeability features of interest are widespread, coincident with previously established alteration footprints and high-grade sampling carried out by the Company (see news release dated January 8, 2026 ). The IP targets are interpreted to represent previously untested magmatic-hydrothermal sulphides related to copper porphyry, CRD and/or skarn related sulphides (Figures 2A and 2B). These results support Domestic Metals' geologically and geochemically based target initiatives and represent Priority 1 drill targets at the Smart Creek Project.
“The Smart Creek project continues to give us better than expected results. These new geophysical data will further help us in vectoring toward the center of porphyry and CRD target mineralization. Our geologists have developed targets based on the high-grade metal results that we have seen from our work done at the Smart Creek Project; these targets are now refined based on the new IP data. With the funding from our last financing, we look forward to a successful drill campaign which is due to start mid-April”, commented Gord Neal, CEO of Domestic Metals.
IP Geophysics Results
Domestic Metals commissioned TMC Geophysics to carry out an induced polarization (IP) survey on their Smart Creek Project situated 70 km southeast of Missoula, Montana, USA. The fieldwork took place between February 6th and March 2nd, 2026, and consisted of 26 line-km of IP data acquired using a pole-dipole electrode array (Figure 1 ).
The 2026 IP Geophysical survey at Smart Creek delineated chargeability features that are interpreted to represent sulphide mineralization in the subsurface potentially related to porphyry copper, and CRD and/or skarn mineralization that has never previously been drill tested on the property. Chargeability features were delineated at Smart Creek, Smart Creek Exotic, Sunrise and Radio Tower Targets, substantially increasing Domestic's confidence in previously identified drill targets in these areas (Table 1).
Table 1. Main IP chargeability target summaries for the Smart Creek Project (minimum 20 mV/V). Dimensions are measured in section (new IP data only).
| Target
| Length (m)
| Depth (m)
| CHG intensity high mV/V
|
|
|
| Smart Creek
| 1300
| 300
| 33
| Smart Creek Exotic
| 2500
| 300
| 34
| Sunrise
| 1400
| 200
| 24
| Radio Tower
| 1350
| 350
| 43
Figure 1. New IP Geophysical lines completed at the Smart Creek Project, Montana. Previous (2021) Rio Tinto line positions also shown.
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