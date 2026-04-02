Three Stations Planned On Agdamkhankendi Railway To Boost Domestic Mobility

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Three stations are planned along the Agdam–Khankendi railway, a project aimed at strengthening domestic transport connectivity in Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Azerbaijan Railways OJSC.

The stations-Asgaran, Khojaly, and Khankendi-will be built to the latest international standards, enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of the country's rail network.

According to the railway company, design work on the Agdam–Khankendi line is 86.5% complete, while construction and installation works have reached 42.6% completion.

The Agdam–Khankendi railway line was severely disrupted during the First Karabakh War in the early 1990s, when Armenian forces occupied the territories of Agdam, Khojaly, and Khankendi. Key transport links, including railways, were destroyed or fell into disuse, isolating the region and halting civilian and commercial mobility. For decades, the occupied territories remained disconnected from Azerbaijan's national infrastructure, undermining regional trade and mobility. Following the 2020 Second Karabakh War and subsequent ceasefire agreements, Azerbaijan regained control of these areas, paving the way for the reconstruction of railways and transport networks, including modern stations along the Agdam–Khankendi line.

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