Speakers Announced For The Battery Show Europe 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Manufacturing by Informa's European event will feature the European Commission, Mercedes-Benz, Schneider Electric, and more as they share first-hand insights into the battery and energy storage sector

STUTTGART, Germany, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Battery Show Europe and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Tech Expo, the premier event for the battery and electric vehicle technology community, is set to host an impressive lineup of keynote speakers from June 9–11, 2026, at Messe Stuttgart. This year's event will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to address critical challenges and opportunities in the European battery and electrification sector.

These distinguished speakers will explore topics ranging from battery innovation and electrification to sustainability and global competitiveness. The conference will also include strategic panels, technical sessions, and networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration across the battery value chain.







Keynotes Covering Supply Chain, Upscaling, Vehicle Data

Opening the education slate on June 9 is Jennifer Karle, Policy Officer, European Commission - DG Grow, with“ Securing Europe's Battery Future Through Policy, Financial Support and Industrial Strategy.” This keynote will provide a clear, practical overview of how the European Commission is supporting battery production through key initiatives such as the Net Zero Industry Act and the Industrial Accelerator Act, including new“Made in Europe” criteria. It will also connect policy to execution, outlining how funding mechanisms such as the Battery Booster and the forthcoming European Competitiveness Fund are designed to support manufacturers scaling in Europe.

Following that keynote is “Cost Competitiveness and Europe's Industrial Scale-Up Challenge,” a panel examining why ramp-up execution is a critical challenge for Europe, and how an entire battery ecosystem is required to be competitive. Bringing together senior leaders from across the value chain, including Karena Cancilleri, Executive Vice-President Battery Cathode Materials, Umicore AG & Co. KG; Feng (Matt) Shen, Managing Director, CATL Europe, Executive President, CATL Oversea Car Business at CATL; and Uwe Keller, Head, Battery Development, Mercedes-Benz AG.

The discussion, moderated by Denny Thiemig, Partner at McKinsey & Company, will address how energy costs, workforce capability, supply-chain depth and regulatory uncertainty compound execution risk during ramp-up. It will also explore whether technological differentiation, alternative applications and circular value chains can realistically improve European cost competitiveness, or whether deeper structural change is required.

The following day, June 10, will feature two keynotes; “Solid-State Batteries Beyond the Hype: Readiness, Reality and Europe's Path to Scale,” and “Diversifying Demand Beyond Passenger EVs: Saft's Vision for Battery Innovation.”

The former, a panel featuring Jean-Baptiste Behaghel, CEO & Chairman at Blue Solutions; Vincent Yang, CEO at Prologium; Sebastian Wolf, COO, PowerCo; Dr. Alex Yu, CTO & Co-Founder, Factorial Inc, will assess what has changed, what challenges still block scale-up, and how solid-state fits into Europe's broader mobility, industrial and policy objectives. The panel will also question whether solid-state is the right near-term bet, or whether alternative chemistries may deliver impact sooner.

Following the panel, Cedric Duclos, CEO, Saft, will explore how technologies including renewable energy storage and grid services, from transportation such as rail, marine and aviation to critical infrastructure, provide the backbone for modern transport and communications, energy transition, emergency response, and national security.

The final day of the event, June 11, will feature four keynotes covering vehicle data, battery sector outlook, and more.

Starting the day is “Europe's Battery Outlook Beyond 2030” Ilka von Dalwigk, Director General, ReCharge, will outline a bold vision for the battery industry beyond 2030. She will explore how Europe can leverage its strengths to secure its position as a global leader while driving industrial renewal, energy security, and climate action.

Next up is “Battery Passport Countdown: Are You Ready for 2027?” with the EU Battery Regulation deadlines fast approaching, the countdown to full battery passport implementation is officially on. As the industry races to comply, leaders are confronting the complex realities of traceability, data management, and multi-stakeholder accountability across global value chains. Speaker Douglas Johnson-Poensgen, founder and CEO, Circulor, will draw on first-hand experience from partnerships with major global OEMs and battery producers, to unpack the true state of market readiness, explore what's working (and what's not), and offer a view of what the next 8 months will demand.

“High Scrap and Low Throughput during Ramp-Up: The 'Cash-Burn Chasm'” featuring Tal Sholklapper, CEO, Voltaiq; and François Verkindt, Battery Leader, Schneider Electric will showcase how leading battery producers are addressing profit-building challenges including high scrap rates and low manufacturing throughput. Drawing on first-hand experience from active European projects, including collaborations between Voltaiq and Schneider Electric, this session will explore what separates the factories that succeed from those stuck in the“Cash-Burn Chasm.”

Closing out the keynote slate is“Using Connected Vehicle Data to Improve EV Safety, Quality and Reliability,” a joint presentation by Faisal Altaf, Senior Engineering Manager, Battery Management System, JLR; and Timothy Engstrom, Managing Director, Elysia. This keynote will examine how lifecycle data integration and connected monitoring strategies are reshaping approaches to EV quality assurance, safety oversight and reliability engineering as fleets continue to scale.

“The Battery Show Europe is set to feature an exceptional lineup of keynote speakers to source next-gen solutions, build strategic partnerships, and master the technologies defining the energy transition,” says Suzanne Deffree, Group Vice President, Manufacturing by Informa.“Their expertise and insights will provide invaluable perspectives on the future of battery technology and electrification, helping to drive innovation and sustainability across the industry.”

The Battery Show Europe 2026 promises to be a transformative event, equipping attendees with the tools and knowledge to drive the industry forward. Registration is now open, with Early Bird pricing ending on April 10.

Secure your spot today to join the conversation shaping the future of battery technology.

For more information, visit The Battery Show Europe website.

About The Battery Show

The Battery Show is the largest and most comprehensive advanced battery technology event, co-located with Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, the only trade show and conference exclusively dedicated to advanced battery and the electric and hybrid vehicle drivetrain. Visitors to our shows can discover and demo the latest products, technology, and solutions from nearly a thousand suppliers, network with tens of thousands of attendees and access a breadth of education across multiple tracks and technical sessions. The Battery Show is organized by Informa Markets Man and includes The Battery Show Europe, The Battery Show North America, The Battery Show India. In 2025, Informa Markets Engineering is set to launch The Battery Show South and The Battery Show Asia. Listed media partners include Informa Market's Battery Technology and DesignNews. For more information, please visit

About Manufacturing by Informa

Informa Markets' Manufacturing portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Manufacturing portfolio is organised by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organiser that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit

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