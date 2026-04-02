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About Wall Art Expands Into Home Decor With Over 5,000 Pieces For Calm Living Spaces
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- About Wall Art, a Hertford-based home decor brand, has expanded its offering beyond wall art into a broader home decor collection featuring over 5,000 pieces across more than 20 styles.
The brand was founded on a simple idea:
The way your home looks affects how you feel.
A calm home is a powerful thing.
A little beauty on your wall can quiet your mind, lift your energy, and remind you what matters.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day, sipping coffee before the chaos starts, or simply catching your breath, your surroundings should support you.
Every piece created by About Wall Art is intended as a small act of care for your mind and your space. This philosophy responds to modern life, which is often fast-paced and overwhelming.
The intention behind About Wall Art has always been to reconnect people to something calmer - to natural beauty, stillness, and a sense of balance.
Art has a quiet, therapeutic value. It can shift how we feel in a space, and in turn, how we move through our day.
The company initially focused on wall art, but customer demand led to a broader expansion.
Customers increasingly wanted more than just wall decor - they wanted cohesive spaces. In response, About Wall Art has introduced a wider range of home decor, including textiles, furniture, and accessories, all aligned with its core principles of simplicity and thoughtful design.
The expanded collection now includes over 5,000 pieces designed to help customers create complete living environments without sourcing from multiple places.
Rather than focusing on quantity, the goal is to simplify the process of building a space that feels calm and cohesive.
Customers can explore collections by room here:
They can also shop by product type:
Additionally, pre-curated collections are available through Browse by Trend:
These curated selections allow customers to design spaces around specific styles such as Japandi, Coastal, or timeless interiors.
Instead of piecing everything together individually, customers can start with a clear direction and build from there.
The brand continues to focus on creating spaces that feel personal, calm, and lived in, rather than simply following trends.
About Wall Art is a Hertford, UK-based brand creating wall art and home decor designed to help people build calm, thoughtful living spaces.
Media Contact:
Mariela Oszlak
Founder, About Wall Art
[...](...)
The brand was founded on a simple idea:
The way your home looks affects how you feel.
A calm home is a powerful thing.
A little beauty on your wall can quiet your mind, lift your energy, and remind you what matters.
Whether you're unwinding after a long day, sipping coffee before the chaos starts, or simply catching your breath, your surroundings should support you.
Every piece created by About Wall Art is intended as a small act of care for your mind and your space. This philosophy responds to modern life, which is often fast-paced and overwhelming.
The intention behind About Wall Art has always been to reconnect people to something calmer - to natural beauty, stillness, and a sense of balance.
Art has a quiet, therapeutic value. It can shift how we feel in a space, and in turn, how we move through our day.
The company initially focused on wall art, but customer demand led to a broader expansion.
Customers increasingly wanted more than just wall decor - they wanted cohesive spaces. In response, About Wall Art has introduced a wider range of home decor, including textiles, furniture, and accessories, all aligned with its core principles of simplicity and thoughtful design.
The expanded collection now includes over 5,000 pieces designed to help customers create complete living environments without sourcing from multiple places.
Rather than focusing on quantity, the goal is to simplify the process of building a space that feels calm and cohesive.
Customers can explore collections by room here:
They can also shop by product type:
Additionally, pre-curated collections are available through Browse by Trend:
These curated selections allow customers to design spaces around specific styles such as Japandi, Coastal, or timeless interiors.
Instead of piecing everything together individually, customers can start with a clear direction and build from there.
The brand continues to focus on creating spaces that feel personal, calm, and lived in, rather than simply following trends.
About Wall Art is a Hertford, UK-based brand creating wall art and home decor designed to help people build calm, thoughtful living spaces.
Media Contact:
Mariela Oszlak
Founder, About Wall Art
[...](...)
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