Kanimozhi Fires Back At Piyush Goyal: Focus On Gas Cylinder Prices, Not Just Elections! DMK Vs BJP

DMK MP Kanimozhi reacts sharply to Union Minister Piyush Goyal's 'one family looting Tamil Nadu' attack. She urges the BJP government to solve people's problems like rising gas cylinder prices and shortages instead of targeting opposition parties.

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