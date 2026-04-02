Smuggling, Infiltration Attempts On Western And Northern Fronts Thwarted

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 2 (Petra) -- The Armed Forces have thwarted two separate security incidents along the Kingdom's western and northern borders, intercepting a drone used for drug smuggling and arresting an individual attempting to cross illegally from Syria.In a statement, the military said the Southern Military Zone, in coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, detected and downed an unmanned aerial vehicle carrying narcotics along the western frontier.The drone was tracked by border guard units and brought down after engagement procedures were applied, with the seized materials handed over to the relevant authorities.In a separate operation, the Northern Military Zone intercepted an individual attempting to infiltrate Jordanian territory from Syria. Border forces detected the movement, apprehended the suspect, and referred the case to the competent authorities.The Armed Forces said they continue to deploy all available capabilities to counter infiltration and trafficking attempts, reaffirming their commitment to safeguarding national security and maintaining stability along the Kingdom's borders.