Rassie Van Der Dussen: South African Batter Announces Retirement From International Cricket Check His IPL Career

MENAFN - Live Mint) South African batter Rassie van der Dussen, 37, has announced his retirement from international cricket. This brings the curtain down on a career he described as the“greatest honour of his life”.

In a heartfelt retirement statement, Van der Dussen reflected on what it meant to wear the Proteas jersey. "To have played for my Country has been the greatest honour of my life," he wrote. The years of sacrifice were worth every moment for the privilege of representing South Africa, he added.

Van der Dussen, born on 7 February 1989, grew up in a household of four brothers: Adriaan, Nico, CE and himself. In that home, the Proteas badge was treated as something sacred.

| T20 WC 2026: ICC confirms departure of SA and WI teams from India

“We lived and breathed the game together, and to be the one to carry our family name onto the international stage was a responsibility I was proud to embrace. I am merely a product of my environment, and of years of camaraderie, love, and pushing for greatness,” the batter writer.

He credited his family environment, built on camaraderie and a shared love for the game, as the foundation of everything he achieved.

He reserved special thanks for the Lions franchise and its current and former CEOs, Jono Leaf-Wright and Greg Fredericks. He thanked them for their unwavering support throughout his career.

| Michael Vaughan again slams ICC over West Indies, South Africa flight delays

He also acknowledged Cricket South Africa, head coach Enoch Nkwe and all the coaches and managers who gave him the platform to represent his country.

Advice to youngsters

Rassie van der Dussen paid tribute to his longtime agent and friend, Chris Cardoso, who has managed him for 18 of their 22 years of friendship. He described Cardoso as his greatest confidant and the compass that guided him through every major decision of his career.

An emotional mention went to his wife, Lara, whom he called his“biggest cheerleader”. He called her the person who rode every high and low of his career with empathy, grace and strength.

“You have been my biggest cheerleader, whom I could not have done this without,” he wrote.

He also spoke of the deeply personal moments that will stay with him forever. He recalled hearing "MaThousand" called out in the streets and walking out to bat at a packed Wanderers Stadium to the roar of Fokofpolisiekar's Antibiotika.

Van der Dussen confirmed that he would continue playing for the Lions. He remains committed to mentoring the next generation of South African cricketers, he added.

| India will lose to South Africa, West Indies in Super 8: Mohammad Amir

“My advice to young players has always been, and will remain, to dream big and give absolutely everything you have to achieve your dreams,” he wrote.

“I have never viewed myself as more special or naturally talented than the next person. The simple fact that I have been able to live out my ultimate dream should serve as proof that you can too-no matter what your dream might be,” he added.

Rassie van der Dussen stats

In his Test career, Rassie van der Dussen played 18 matches to score 905 runs at an average of 30.16. In ODIs, he played 71 matches to score 2,657 runs at an average of 50.13. He made 6 centuries, with the highest score being 134 (vs England).

Against India, he played 8 ODIs, scoring 291 runs. He has a century against the Men in Blue (129*).

Rassie van der Dussen played 57 T20I matches in his career. He scored 1,406 runs with a strike rate of 128.75. His highest score in T20 internationals is 94*.

He played for the IPL for one season. In 2022, he played 3 matches for the Rajasthan Royals, scoring 22 runs. He has not been signed for any team in IPL 2026.