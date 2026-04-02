Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market Set To Reach USD 11.17 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per SNS Insider, The Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market size was valued at USD 6.56 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.17 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.47% during 2026–2035. Due to the rising incidence of drug-resistant illnesses worldwide and the growing need for these monitoring systems, the Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Surveillance Market is expected to expand steadily over the forecast period.







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The size of the U.S. antimicrobial resistance surveillance market was estimated at USD 2.48 billion in 2025 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.70% from 2026 to 2035, reaching USD 4.32 billion. The rising prevalence of drug-resistant diseases, robust government initiatives, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and increased funding for research are the main factors driving the growth of the U.S. antimicrobial resistance monitoring market.

Rising Prevalence of Drug-resistant Infections Augment Market Expansion Globally

A few key factors are positively impacting antimicrobial resistance surveillance. The rise in antimicrobial resistance and the shift to actionable surveillance systems are driving market expansion. Governments and international health organizations are funding surveillance projects to track resistance trends and stop outbreaks. The adoption of such tools and procedures to enable early detection and mitigation of antimicrobial threats is being accelerated by these advancements, new diagnostic technologies, the expansion of digital health platforms, and increased funding for research and public health infrastructure.

Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Component Type

In 2025, Laboratory Instruments dominated with 48% share as they are the backbone of the AMR detection during culture including culture systems, analyzers, and diagnostic devices. Software solutions the rapidly growing segment, owing to increasing demand of data integration, real-time monitoring and advanced analytics globally.

By Technology

In 2025, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) dominated with 46% share as it is a widely used test for the identification of resistant pathogen due to its accuracy and speed. The largest application segment is Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) owing to its rapid spread due to wider information on genomic composition and resistance pattern tracking at a finer resolution.

By Application

In 2025, Clinical Diagnostics dominated with 44% share as hospitals and diagnostic centers are highly dependent on resistance testing to make treatment decisions. The most rapid segment is Epidemiological Surveillance, which is attributed to the growing demand for monitoring of population level variations and prevention of outbreaks.

By End-User

In 2025, Hospitals & Clinics dominated with 49% share as hospitals are the primary setting for patient diagnosis, treatment, and infection control. The Research & Academic Institutes is the most rapidly growing segment, driven by increasing focus on studying the mechanisms of resistance and identifying novel treatment strategies.

Regional Insights:

Due to the technology-driven healthcare industry, vigorous government measures, and widespread adoption of surveillance technologies, North America led the Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market with 37.80% of the overall industrial share.

With a recorded CAGR of 6.90% from 2026 to 2035, the Asia-Pacific Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market is anticipated to grow at the quickest rate. In nations like China, India, and Japan, the growing population, rising infectious illness burden, and growing penetration of healthcare infrastructure are the key factors.

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Recent Developments:



In recent years, Danaher has continued expanding its molecular diagnostics capabilities through strategic investments and product innovations, enhancing real-time pathogen detection and strengthening its position in global surveillance networks. In recent years, Bioanalyse has focused on strengthening its laboratory capabilities and expanding diagnostic service offerings, supporting improved detection and reporting of antimicrobial resistance trends across healthcare networks.

Major Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are



Danaher Corporation

Bioanalyse

Luminex Corporation

Alifax S.r.l.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Lumed

BioSpace

Roche Diagnostics

OpGen, Inc.

Cepheid

Abbott Laboratories

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Qiagen

Liofilchem S.r.l.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Merck KGaA

Bruker Corporation bioMérieux

Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market Segmentation

By Component Type



Software Solutions

Laboratory Instruments Surveillance Systems

By Technology



Molecular Diagnostics

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

By Application



Clinical Diagnostics

Epidemiological Surveillance Drug Resistance Monitoring

By End User



Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories Research & Academic Institutes

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



AMR SURVEILLANCE ADOPTION & DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you understand the adoption of AMR surveillance systems across healthcare institutions, along with global investments and expansion of monitoring programs.

DIAGNOSTIC TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & SYSTEM TRENDS – helps you evaluate the usage of PCR, NGS, mass spectrometry, and culture-based methods, along with integration of AI-driven and cloud-based surveillance platforms.

OPERATIONAL COST & LABORATORY PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you analyze implementation costs, outsourcing trends, and efficiency in pathogen detection, resistance profiling, and reporting timelines.

REGIONAL ADOPTION & PUBLIC HEALTH INITIATIVE METRICS – helps you track global adoption patterns, driven by infectious disease burden, regulatory frameworks, and antimicrobial stewardship programs.

SURVEILLANCE INFRASTRUCTURE & DATA MANAGEMENT METRICS – helps you assess the deployment of integrated laboratory systems, real-time data analytics, and high-throughput diagnostic solutions. GLOBAL FUNDING & COLLABORATION METRICS – helps you identify the role of government funding, international partnerships, and public health initiatives in expanding AMR surveillance capabilities.

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Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market Report Scope