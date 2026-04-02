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[Latest] Global Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size/Share Worth USD 3.47 Billion By 2035 At A 11.4% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, SWOT Analysis)


2026-04-02 04:31:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 1.18 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.31 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 3.47 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 11.4% between 2026 and 2035. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Stella Chemifa Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Solvay S.A., Honeywell International Inc., Morita Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Do-Fluoride Chemicals Co. Ltd., Fujian Yong Jing Chemical Co. Ltd., Juhua Group Corporation, Mexichem Fluor (Orbia), Air Products and Chemicals Inc and others.

Austin, TX, USA, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Size, Trends and Insights By Grade (EL Grade (Electronic Grade), UP Grade (Ultra Pure), UP-S Grade (Ultra Pure Special), UP-SS Grade (Ultra Pure Super Special), SEMI Grade), By Application (Semiconductor Etching, Silicon Dioxide Etching, Native Oxide Removal, Sacrificial Layer Etching, LCD & Display Panel Manufacturing, Solar Cell Fabrication, Wafer Texturing, PSG Removal, HJT Surface Preparation, Printed Circuit Boards, Other Applications), By End Use Industry (Semiconductor & IC Fabrication, Display & Optoelectronics, Photovoltaics, Electronics Manufacturing, Other End Uses), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035 in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market was valued at approximately USD 1.18 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 1.31 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 3.47 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.4% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market @

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Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Revenue and Trends

The electronic grade hydrofluoric acid market is subject to ultra-high purity hydrofluoric acid (HF) solutions, generally in 99.999%+ purity, as etching, cleaning and polishing reagents in semiconductor wafer processing, LCD/OLED display manufacturing, photovoltaic cell manufacturing, and advanced electronics manufacturing. Counterproductive forces are increasing the global electronic grade hydrofluoric acid market, which is evidenced by the increasing demand for semiconductors in AI, 5G, EVs, and consumer electronics, the growing miniaturization of chips that need a high level of chemical etching, localization of the supply chain, the rise of photovoltaic installations; and the improvement of purification systems, recycling methods, and safer handling systems in the global market.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the electronic grade hydrofluoric acid market?

Demand has been increased by the growing demand for high-purity etchants in semiconductor foundries because of worldwide chip shortages, the build-up of capacities (e.g., more than 200 new facilities by 2030), and the requirement of defect-free surfaces in sub-5nm nodes. The semiconductor industry is reported to be utilizing more than 70% of electronic grade HF, and this photovoltaic use is increasing as a result of renewable energy goals. With the increasing pace in electronics proliferation and clean energy transitions, manufacturers are turning to the need to have stable and ultra-pure supplies to ensure that the risks of contamination are reduced and the losses are minimal.

Technological advancements have led to improvements in HF recovery, higher purity levels through better distillation, safer chemical mixtures using buffers, and AI-driven dosing to manage the process, all aimed at boosting sustainability, reducing costs, and meeting environmental standards. The other motivations are increased attention on local production in case of geopolitical tensions, increased safety in the case of dangerous chemicals and incentives of governments on the semiconductor and solar supply chains both in developed and emerging markets.

(A free sample of the Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

  • The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.
  • Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.
  • Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026
  • Included are tables and figures that have been updated.
  • The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
  • Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

As of 2025, the largest market share of electronic-grade hydrofluoric acid was by products, ultra-high purity HF (99.9999%+), driven by the need for critical etching in advanced logic and memory chips and display panel cleaning. Such grades are necessary to nanoscale accuracy and contamination management, and excellent growth is occurring because of innovations in stabilized, low-metalleness formulations to improve wafer yield and manufacturing reliability (which is generally considered by fabs as the key to supporting next-gen device production, as well as minimizing defects).

By Distribution Channel

The largest market share is associated with the direct sales of manufacturers that are the main avenue of bulk supply, purity certification, and tailor-made concentrations. These channels offer specialized technical assistance, supply chain origination, and custom logistics to semiconductor manufacturers, display manufacturers, and solar manufacturers overseeing large volume, contamination-sensitive operations and are favored by electronic business units with controlled and vital chemical requirements.

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Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the size of the Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market, and what is its expected growth rate?
  • What are the primary driving factors that push the Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market forward?
  • What are the Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Industry's top companies?
  • What are the different categories that the Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market caters to?
  • What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?
  • In the value chain, what role do essential players play?
  • What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

  • Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035
  • Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends
  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions
  • Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

The market of electronic grade hydrofluoric acid is majorly concentrated in the Asia Pacific because of the strong semiconductor and display manufacturing centers in Taiwan, South Korea, China and Japan, huge investments in fabs and closeness to raw fluorspar. The region enjoys aggressive capacity expansions, government subsidies of chip sovereignty, and high demand for EVs and renewables that create continuous innovation and localized production.

In the meantime, the North American market of the electronic grade hydrofluoric acid is very active due to the construction of fabs through the CHIPS Act, the increase in domestic solar output, research and development of cleanroom chemicals, and an emphasis on supply chain resilience. Countries like the United States benefit from the leadership of purifiers, a shift towards recycled HF equipment, and collaboration with technology giants that support sustainability and reshoring efforts.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details
Market Size in 2026 USD 1.31 billion
Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 3.47 billion
Market Size in 2025 USD 1.18 billion
CAGR Growth Rate 11.4% CAGR
Base Year 2025
Forecast Period 2026-2035
Key Segment By Grade, Application, End Use Industry and Region
Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America
Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

  • In July 2025: Stella Chemifa Corporation increased its HF manufacturing capacity in Japan and boosted its production of electronic-grade products by 30%, with cutting-edge recycling technology to attain 95% material recovery and lower environmental impact.

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List of the prominent players in the Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market:

  • Stella Chemifa Corporation
  • Daikin Industries Ltd.
  • Solvay S.A.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Morita Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.
  • Do-Fluoride Chemicals Co. Ltd.
  • Fujian Yong Jing Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Juhua Group Corporation
  • Mexichem Fluor (Orbia)
  • Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
  • Others

The Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market is segmented as follows:

By Grade

  • EL Grade (Electronic Grade)
  • UP Grade (Ultra Pure)
  • UP-S Grade (Ultra Pure Special)
  • UP-SS Grade (Ultra Pure Super Special)
  • SEMI Grade

By Application

  • Semiconductor Etching
    • Silicon Dioxide Etching
    • Native Oxide Removal
    • Sacrificial Layer Etching
  • LCD & Display Panel Manufacturing
  • Solar Cell Fabrication
    • Wafer Texturing
    • PSG Removal
    • HJT Surface Preparation
  • Printed Circuit Boards
  • Other Applications

By End Use Industry

  • Semiconductor & IC Fabrication
  • Display & Optoelectronics
  • Photovoltaics
  • Electronics Manufacturing
  • Other End Uses

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market @

Regional Coverage:

North America

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Rest of North America

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Russia
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • New Zealand
  • Australia
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Egypt
  • Kuwait
  • South Africa
  • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America

This Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

  • Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?
  • Who Are the Global Key Players in This Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?
  • What was the global market status of the electronic-grade hydrofluoric acid market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market?
  • What is the current market status of the electronic-grade hydrofluoric acid industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the electronic grade hydrofluoric acid market, considering its applications and types?
  • What Are Projections of the Global Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the estimate of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?
  • What is a Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?
  • What is the economic impact on the Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?
  • What Are the Market Dynamics of the Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?
  • What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market @

Reasons to Purchase Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Report

  • The Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.
  • Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.
  • This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.
  • Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.
  • The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.
  • Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.
  • Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.
  • Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

  • The study provides a thorough overview of the global Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.
  • Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

Buy this Premium Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @

What does the report include?

  • The report includes information on the factors that drive, limit, and create opportunities in the global Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market.
  • The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.
  • This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.
  • The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

  • Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid industry.
  • Managers in the Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market.
  • Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid products' market trends.
  • Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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About Custom Market Insights:

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