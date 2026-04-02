Microsoft Establishes 'Skill Center' At Chandigarh University

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chandigarh, India In collaboration with US-based global tech giant Microsoft, Chandigarh University (CU) has established a state-of-the-art Microsoft Skill Center in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to boost employability of CU students with Microsoft certifications in AI, ML, Cloud Computing and emerging technologies, real-world hands-on training and lab-based learning as per global tech demands.

Chandigarh University Higher Officials & Microsoft Officials exchanging MoUs during the inauguration of state of the art Microsoft Skill Center in Artificial Intelligence (AI) at Chandigarh University

The dignitaries who graced the inauguration of Microsoft Skill Centre included Sanjay Dhingra, Director- Public Sector at Microsoft, Sricharan Tadepalli, CSO & Co-founder, byteXL, Prof (Dr) Raviraja N Seetharam, Vice Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Prof (Dr) SS Sehgal, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Chandigarh University and Prof (Dr) Raghuveer V R, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Academic Affairs), Chandigarh University. This Centre of Excellence has been set up on the basis of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Microsoft with Chandigarh University for empowering and skilling students to thrive in the digital economy and transforming the state into a hub of trained professionals in technologies in demand.

On the occasion, the chief guest Sanjay Dhingra, Director- Public Sector at Microsoft, said,“Microsoft is really excited to collaborate with Chandigarh University for the Skill Centre where we will be offering AI for All which means Microsoft courses will be offered not only to the B Tech students but across all other programs at the university. Microsoft's MoU with the Chandigarh University offers collaboration to embed virtual labs into this CoE where the students can come and learn online. These labs will be running Cloud Computing and be running on Microsoft Azure. Through online and offline courses, Microsoft would also be providing MCA online degree courses which would have GitHub Foundation, Azure fundamentals, Power BI data analyst and Azure AI fundamentals.”

“This collaboration between the Microsoft and Chandigarh University would help all the students become more employable and industry ready with Microsoft certifications. Once they pass out from this university, students would be placed in premium institutions because it is very important for students to learn the new skills which are there in the market specially AI, Machine Learning and Cloud Computing,” he added.

In his address, Dr Raviraja N Seetharam Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University said,“CU's MoU with Microsoft and the inauguration of Microsoft Skill Centre in Chandigarh University will enable Chandigarh University get access to Microsoft's over 4400+ modules state of art content linked with job roles. Microsoft Fundamentals certifications curriculum, teaching materials, advanced role-based curriculum and teaching materials will also become available to CU students under the MoU with Chandigarh University. This Microsoft Skill Centre will work as a hub, and it will initially impart skill training to the Chandigarh University's engineering students. But in the coming days, students from across the entire university - not just those in Engineering - will be able to gain Microsoft certifications and learn new age skills in emerging technologies through this center under the 'AI for All' initiative, making AI for All a reality very soon.”

Sricharan Tadepalli, CSO & Co-founder of byteXL which has partnered with Microsoft to enhance engineering education in India by offering AI, ML, and GenAI-focused B Tech programs, featuring industry-certified training, paid internships, and guaranteed placements, said,“This Microsoft Skills Center in AI at Chandigarh University is first such center established at a university in India. So it's privilege that has come to Chandigarh University will help engineering students get skill training right from first year itself. The idea behind this AI skill center is to take the technology near to the students. The engagement with Microsoft learning and byteXL platforms on the emerging technologies will enhance employability of Chandigarh University students.”

Sharing details about the Microsoft Skill Center, Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University said,“The inauguration of Microsoft Skill Center at Chandigarh University is a significant step towards strengthening industry–academia collaboration and advancing technology-enabled education. This Microsoft Skill Center will equip CU students with cutting-edge skills in AI, Cloud Computing, Data Science, Cybersecurity, and other emerging digital technologies. The initiative aligns with the university's ongoing commitment to fostering innovation, employability and global competitiveness among students.”

“The Microsoft Skills Center will impart industry-ready skills to Chandigarh University students through hands-on training on Microsoft technologies and platforms. This Center will also provide globally recognized certification pathways, industry-led workshops and expert sessions, real-world project exposure, lab-based learning and career-oriented skill development aligned with global tech demands. The Microsoft certifications offered by Chandigarh University as part of its courses and programs will provide CU students with the opportunity to earn globally recognized credentials,” he added.

Sandhu further said“This Microsoft Skill Center will offer Microsoft's various upskilling courses to Chandigarh University students. To begin with, in collaboration with Microsoft, Chandigarh University is launching a specialized degree program, Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in Computer Science Engineering (CSE) with a specialization in AI. Chandigarh University has also identified three specific Microsoft courses AZ-900: Fundamentals, DP-900: Data Fundamentals and AI-900: AI Fundamentals which will be offered to CU students through this Microsoft Skill Centre for core certifications More such courses will be added for CU students in near future as Microsoft offers a wide range of 7 to 10 different types of courses for certifications.”

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

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