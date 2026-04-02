Pipe Insulation Industry Size To Cross USD 8 Bn By 2031 Driven By Decarbonization Mandates And District Heating Demand, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global pipe insulation industry is witnessing steady growth driven by evolving energy efficiency mandates and infrastructure modernization. Stringent building codes are pushing industries toward advanced insulation solutions that minimize heat loss and reduce operational costs. The rapid expansion of LNG and cryogenic pipeline networks is further accelerating demand for high-performance materials.

Hyderabad, India, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global pipe insulation industry USD 6.45 billion in 2026, up from USD 6.09 billion in 2025, and projected to climb to nearly USD 8.58 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 5.90%.

The pipe insulation market growth is largely supported by:

Stricter energy-efficiency standards

Decarbonization goals

Ongoing infrastructure upgrades

Regions like North America and Europe are emphasizing high-performance insulation, while Asia-Pacific is linking funding to energy-saving outcomes. Expanding LNG projects and modern district heating systems are further boosting demand. Despite raw material price fluctuations, companies with diverse product portfolios and advanced solutions are well placed to benefit.

Armacell

Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

BASF

Beijing Coowor Network Technology Co., Ltd.

Cellofoam North America Inc.

Covestro AG

Frost King Weatherization Products / Thermwell Products Co., Inc.

Huamei Energy-saving Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Huntsman International LLC

Isoclima S.p.A.

Johns Manville

Kingspan Group

Knauf Insulation, Inc.

L'Isolante K-Flex S.p.A.

NMC sa

ODE Yalıtım A.Ş.

Owens Corning

Polyguard

Rockwool International

Saint-Gobain

Thermaflex

Zotefoams plc

Pipe Insulation Market Trends & Insights

Strict Building Energy Regulations Driving Adoption

Regulatory frameworks are making pipe insulation a necessity rather than an option. Updated energy codes across major regions are enforcing higher insulation standards, pushing builders and facility owners toward more efficient materials. This shift is encouraging long-term energy savings over initial costs, strengthening overall market demand.

“Demand for pipe insulation appears supported by efficiency regulations and industrial retrofit activity, with growth patterns differing by region and end-use context. This assessment reflects consistently applied research practices and cross-verified industry inputs, offering a balanced view executives can rely on when comparing available market analyses,” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Growth in LNG and Low-Temperature Pipeline Infrastructure

The rapid development of LNG facilities and cryogenic pipelines is creating strong demand for specialized insulation solutions. These systems require materials that can perform reliably under extremely low temperatures, opening opportunities for advanced, high-performance insulation technologies in large-scale energy projects.

Rising Investments in Centralized Heating and Cooling Systems

Expanding district heating and cooling networks are increasing the need for efficient pipe insulation. Modern systems are designed for improved energy efficiency, but longer pipeline networks drive higher insulation usage. Growing adoption of sustainable heating and cooling solutions continues to support this trend.

Pipe Insulation Market Segment Dynamics and Scalability Priorities

By Type



Fiberglass

Rockwool Silicates

Polyurethane

Rubber Foams

Other Types (Aerogel Blankets, Cellular Glass, etc.)

By End-User Industry

Buildings and Construction

Oil and Gas

Transportation

General Industrial

Other End-user Industries (Power Generation and Utilities, Chemical and Petrochemical Processing, etc.)

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

For a full breakdown of pipe insulation industry dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: ?utm_source=globenewswire

Pipe Insulation Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific Leading with Policy-Driven Growth

Asia-Pacific stands at the forefront of the pipe insulation market, supported by strong regulatory backing and large-scale infrastructure activity. Governments are linking construction approvals and industrial operations to energy-efficiency standards, pushing demand for advanced insulation materials. Initiatives promoting energy conservation and renewable integration are further accelerating adoption, while financial support for sustainable infrastructure ensures consistent market expansion.

North America Strengthened by Energy Projects and Incentives

North America is gaining momentum through expanding LNG infrastructure and updated building regulations. Energy-efficiency standards are encouraging widespread insulation adoption across residential and commercial sectors. In addition, government incentives and tax benefits are making insulation upgrades more financially attractive. Industrial sectors are also focusing on efficiency improvements to manage energy costs and reduce exposure to raw material price fluctuations.

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence

3M, Innovative Chemical Technologies, Alfa Chemicals, The Chemours Company, DIC CORPORATION are major companies operating in the market:

Halliburton, Baker Hughes Company, BASF, SLB, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC are major companies operating in this market:

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