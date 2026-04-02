Gautam Adani Visits Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, Calls It An Emotional Moment

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya and had the darshan of Ramlalla on Thursday.

During his visit, Adani offered prayers and participated in the rituals at the historic temple. Speaking after the visit, Adani said, "My family and I received the opportunity to have the darshan of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. This is an emotional moment, a proud moment. This temple is not just a centre of devotion but also a symbol of India's culture, unity and confidence. Lord Ram's ideals inspire us to walk the path of truth and duty. I pray that may Lord Ram's blessings be with all of us and our country continue on the path of progress." He also added, "Adani Foundation will extend all cooperation to preserve this Gurukul culture in this era of AI."

On March 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers to Lord Ram and virtually observed the Surya Tilak ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, dedicated to Lord Ram, has been a focal point of devotion and faith for millions of devotees nationwide.

Hanuman Jayanti Celebrated Across India

Meanwhile, devotees arrived in large numbers all over the country on Thursday to offer prayers on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

At Chhatarpur Hanuman Mandir in New Delhi, long queues of devotees were seen since early morning as people gathered to seek blessings and participate in special rituals.

Devotees also arrived in large numbers at Shri Marghat Wale Hanuman Baba Temple to offer prayers on Hanuman Jayanti today.

Similarly, a large number of devotees thronged the Mansapuran Hanuman Mandir in Madhya Pradesh to attend the 'mangal aarti' and offer prayers on the auspicious occasion.

PM Modi, Amit Shah Extend Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, praising Lord Hanuman as a symbol of devotion and strength.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Lord Hanuman Ji is the unparalleled symbol of devotion, strength, and unwavering dedication. May the grace of the mighty one infuse courage and positivity into all his devotees."

He also shared a Sanskrit verse, "Manojavam marutatulyavegam jiteindriyam buddhimatam varishtham, Vatatmajam vanarayuthamukhyam Sriramadutam shirasa namami," highlighting the virtues and greatness of Lord Hanuman.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, highlighting the virtues of Lord Hanuman. In a post on X, Shah said, "Heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on the occasion of Shri Hanuman Jayanti! May Lord Bajrangbali, the unparalleled devotee of Lord Shri Ram and the symbol of valor, devotion, and service, remove the troubles of all and bless everyone with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Jai Shri Ram!"

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Hanuman and is observed on the day of the full moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra. It also goes by the name Chaitra Poornima.

On this occasion, devotees across the world keep fast and offer puja to the deity.

Devotees chant Hanuman Mantras to appease Sankatmochan and form a deeper connection with Lord Hanuman. (ANI)

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