Robert Lewandowski Breaks Down As Poland's FIFA World Cup Dreams Shatter In Playoff Defeat (WATCH)

Robert Lewandowski signalled that his international career may be nearing its end after Poland's heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to Sweden in their World Cup playoff final. The Barcelona striker posted a picture of himself holding his captain's armband on Instagram, accompanied by the song“Time to Say Goodbye,” sparking speculation that he had played his last game for the national team.

... Robert Lewandowski will NOT play in the 2026 World Cup with Poland. ❌At nearly 38 years old, it strongly feels like the end of an era for the Polish legend on the biggest stage with his national team may have just witnessed the last... twitter/7jzqixQL8R

- Topskills Sports UK (@topskillsportuk) March 31, 2026

Poland's hopes of reaching the tournament were dashed when Viktor Gyokeres scored a 88th‐minute winner, leaving Lewandowski and his teammates devastated. At 37, Lewandowski would have been among the oldest players at the finals had Poland qualified, but the loss has now cast doubt on whether he will continue representing his country.

Emotional Farewell Signals

Robert Lewandowski has not directly confirmed retirement, but his social media post carried the weight of a farewell. This is not the first time he has hinted at stepping away. After the 2022 World Cup, he appeared to bid goodbye to fans before deciding to stay on.

Last year, he also threatened to quit during a conflict with the team's coach, who later resigned. Lewandowski returned as captain under new management in August, but this latest setback may prove decisive.

Robert Lewandowski's record for Poland is unmatched. Since debuting in 2008 with a goal against San Marino, he has earned 165 caps and scored 89 goals, nearly double the tally of any other Polish player. Despite his prolific scoring, Poland qualified for the FIFA World Cup only twice during his career, with their best finish being the round of 16 in 2022.

Poland's Struggles Continue

The defeat to Sweden showcased Poland's ongoing struggles on the international stage. Their next fixtures are scheduled in the Nations League in September, but the absence of Lewandowski would leave a significant void.

Robert Lewandowski's future at club level is equally uncertain. His contract with Barcelona expires at the end of the season. He has scored 16 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions this campaign, but questions remain about whether he will extend his stay or move elsewhere.