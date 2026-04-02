Satellite Imagery Shows North Korea Appears To Be Speeding Up Construction Of Its 3Rd 5,000-Tonne Destroyer

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, April 2 (IANS) North Korea appears to be speeding up the construction of its third 5,000-tonne Choe Hyun-class destroyer, a South Korean lawmaker said Thursday, as Pyongyang has been seeking to strengthen its naval power.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered the construction of another 5,000-tonne multipurpose destroyer by the ruling party's founding anniversary on October 10, after the North launched two such warships last year.

Large cranes and crane vessels were spotted under operation near the third warship at a shipyard in the western port city of Nampho, Rep. Yoo Yong-won of the People Power Party said, citing satellite imagery taken March 12-28, by Vantor, a US-based satellite intelligence company.

Yoo said North Korea appears to be in the latter process of building the vessel, noting that large cranes seem to be used for the lifting of superstructures, such as large blocks, radars and weapon systems.

Satellite imagery also showed signs of the first Choe Hyon destroyer being in preparations for deployment after its launch in April last year.

There are signs the vessel's engine is running as the exhaust gas is seen coming out of the exhaust port. Crane movements have been detected suggesting additional weapons were installed on the warship, Yonhap news agency reported.

"North Korea appears to be accelerating the modernisation of its navy on the back of military technology assistance from Russia," Yoo said.

The destroyer is part of a new class of 5,000-tonne warships, considered the most advanced surface combatants in North Korea's fleet. Earlier vessels in this class-such as the lead ship Choe Hyon and the second ship Kang Kon-have already been launched, though their operational readiness remains under scrutiny. Satellite imagery suggests that both ships have spent extended periods docked, with limited independent movement observed.