Unlocked Potential Presents Hoop Legends 5-On-5 Youth Basketball Tournament In Phoenix, AZ

MENAFN - GetNews) Competitive youth teams and families are invited to experience one of the premier youth basketball tournaments in Phoenix on May 16–17, 2026.

PHOENIX, AZ - Unlocked Potential is proud to announce the 2026 Hoop Legends 5-on-5 Youth Basketball Tournament, taking place May 16–17 at Sunnyslope High School in Phoenix, Arizona. As one of the standout youth basketball tournaments Phoenix has to offer, this event brings together teams from across the region for a weekend of high-level competition, development, and community.







The Hoop Legends event continues to grow among top youth basketball tournaments and Phoenix basketball tournaments, offering divisions for 1st–2nd grade coed, 3rd–4th boys coed, 5th–6th boys and girls, 7th–8th boys and girls, and an adult coed division. Hosted at Sunnyslope High School (35 W Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ), this tournament is designed to deliver structured and competitive gameplay across all levels. As one of the most anticipated basketball tournaments in the region, teams can expect organized scheduling, experienced officials, and a high-energy atmosphere. Awards will include 1st and 2nd place team trophies, along with MVP and All-Tournament honors for standout athletes.

Beyond competition, Hoop Legends stands out among basketball tournaments AZ for its emphasis on player growth, confidence building, and teamwork. The tournament creates an environment where athletes can showcase their skills while learning valuable lessons through the game. Families and fans can expect an electric setting filled with strong community support and sportsmanship, making it one of the most engaging AZ youth basketball tournaments of the year.

Coach Kiki, who leads Unlocked Potential's event programming, emphasized the importance of creating impactful experiences through basketball tournaments like Hoop Legends.“We're focused on more than just wins and losses,” said Coach Kiki.“This is about helping young athletes grow, compete, and build confidence. Events like this bring out the best in players and give them a platform to shine. We're proud to host one of the top youth basketball tournaments Phoenix has available.”







About Unlocked Potential

Unlocked Potential has established itself as a leader in organizing high-quality youth basketball tournaments and camps across Arizona. With a mission centered on development, mentorship, and competitive excellence, the organization continues to provide opportunities for athletes to reach their full potential. By hosting premier basketball tournaments in Arizona, Unlocked Potential creates spaces where athletes can compete, connect, and grow both on and off the court.

Teams are encouraged to secure their spot early for the 2026 Hoop Legends 5-on-5 Youth Basketball Tournament, as availability is limited and demand continues to rise. This is your opportunity to be part of one of the most exciting Phoenix basketball tournaments of the year.

Registration is now open for $325.00 at Unlockedpotential/product/hoop-legends-youth-basketball-tournament/.

Contact:

Coach Kiki

928.853.0014

...