Trauma Therapist Institute Announces May Clinical Conversations: Practical Skills For Real-Time Regulation And More Effective Client Engagement

DENVER, CO - The Trauma Therapist Institute (TTI) invites trauma-informed clinicians, EMDR practitioners, and mental health professionals to join its May Clinical Conversations series-two free, clinically grounded sessions designed to sharpen therapeutic skills and support more effective, in-the-moment client care.

Why Your Questioning Skills Are Deterring Your Client's Progress

Guest: Larisa Traga, LCSW, MAC, CCDS

Live: Wednesday, May 6, 2026. 1:00–2:00 PM Central

On-Demand: Available one week after the live event

Most clinicians are trained to believe that asking good questions drives good therapy. But what if certain questioning habits are quietly slowing progress?

In this practical, skills-focused conversation, EMDRIA-approved consultant and Motivational Interviewing trainer Larisa Traga explores how the structure, tone, and pacing of questions can unintentionally dysregulate clients and shift sessions toward cognitive overload rather than meaningful change.

Key discussion points include:

. How questioning can inadvertently create pressure, overwhelm, or disconnection

. The impact of high question-to-reflection ratios on client safety and progress

. Practical shifts in language and pacing to support regulation and deeper integration

. How to use reflections and summaries as active clinical interventions

. Trauma-informed approaches to guiding conversations without interrogation

Practical DBT Strategies for High-Emotion Moments

Guest: Sheri Van Dijk, MSW

Live: Wednesday, May 20, 2026. 1:00–2:00 PM Central

On-Demand: Available one week after the live event

When clients become emotionally flooded, insight alone isn't enough. Clinicians need tools that help clients return to safety and regulation in real time.

In this clinically focused conversation, DBT and EMDR expert Sheri Van Dijk shares practical, adaptable strategies for working with high-emotion states in session-without disrupting therapeutic flow.

Discussion highlights include:

. How to recognize early signs of dysregulation before escalation

. DBT-informed micro-skills to support clients within their window of tolerance

. Integrating DBT techniques into EMDR and trauma-informed work seamlessly

. Addressing shame, self-criticism, and fear in high-emotion moments

. Teaching clients practical tools they can use between sessions

. Using DBT, mindfulness, and EMDR together for complex presentations including C-PTSD and bipolar disorder

About TTI's Clinical Conversations

TTI's Clinical Conversations are free, interactive, and clinically grounded events that bring expert voices into dialogue with practicing therapists. Each session is designed for immediate clinical relevance, with opportunities for live participant engagement. Replays are available on-demand for all who register.

Registration & Access: Clinicians are encouraged to register to attend live or access the on-demand replay.

For more information about The Trauma Therapist Institute and May's Clinical Conversations, visit.

About The Trauma Therapist Institute

The Trauma Therapist Institute is a global hub for training, education, and support for therapists working with trauma. Founded by EMDR Consultant and educator Rebecca Kase, TTI is committed to empowering clinicians with tools, connection, and care as they do the brave work of healing others.