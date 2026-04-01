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Berkeley Assets Demonstrates Resilience And Growth Amid Global Economic And Geopolitical Challenges
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Berkeley Assets has continued to build momentum across its global operations, delivering consistent performance in the United Kingdom, Middle East and Asia despite a challenging economic and geopolitical backdrop.
Over the past 12 months, the firm has maintained a steady pace of activity while remaining focused on its core priorities: disciplined capital deployment, strong asset backing, and a clear duty of care to clients and stakeholders.
In the UK, Berkeley Assets has strengthened its position as a reliable funding partner for small and mid-sized property developers, particularly in the development and bridging finance space.
As traditional lending channels remain tight, the firm has continued to support projects requiring flexible, asset-backed capital. Eight positions have been successfully completed over the past year, with further transactions progressing through its pipeline. This activity comes against a backdrop of persistent project delays across the sector, driven by a slower domestic economy and wider geopolitical pressures. In response, Berkeley Assets has remained selective, focusing on opportunities with strong underlying security and clear risk mitigation.
James Archer, Managing Director, said:“The past year has required focus and discipline across every part of the business. Our role is not just to deploy capital, but to do so responsibly while ensuring our clients and partners can move forward with confidence even in uncertain conditions.”
In the Middle East, the firm has prioritised stability and continuity following regional tensions during the first quarter of 2026. Operating through its distribution network in Dubai, Berkeley Assets worked closely with clients, partners and staff to ensure operations remained uninterrupted. All stakeholders in the region have remained safe and supported throughout the period.
The firm has also confirmed the appointment of a new independent, licensed distributor in the United Arab Emirates, effective from mid-April. The transition is expected to strengthen regional operations and restore service levels in line with the firm's global standards as it moves into the second quarter.
Magnus Gruut, Head of Legal, added:“In more volatile environments, structure and security are critical. Our approach has always been grounded in thorough due diligence and robust legal frameworks, ensuring that each opportunity is carefully aligned with the long-term interests of our stakeholders. We are working closely with our team members and new distributors in the Middle East region to ensure smoother procedures going forward”
In Far East Asia, Berkeley Assets continues to broaden its footprint, led by its team in Singapore. The firm has recently entered into a partnership with one of the world's leading hotel operators to support the development of a new luxury resort and branded residences project in Southeast Asia.
Having established a presence in the region over the past two years, Berkeley Assets has increasingly focused on sourcing asset-backed opportunities with strong commercial applications, particularly within real estate.
Across all regions, Berkeley Assets continues to apply a consistent strategy centered on capital preservation, careful underwriting and long-term value creation.
Over the past 12 months, the firm has maintained a steady pace of activity while remaining focused on its core priorities: disciplined capital deployment, strong asset backing, and a clear duty of care to clients and stakeholders.
In the UK, Berkeley Assets has strengthened its position as a reliable funding partner for small and mid-sized property developers, particularly in the development and bridging finance space.
As traditional lending channels remain tight, the firm has continued to support projects requiring flexible, asset-backed capital. Eight positions have been successfully completed over the past year, with further transactions progressing through its pipeline. This activity comes against a backdrop of persistent project delays across the sector, driven by a slower domestic economy and wider geopolitical pressures. In response, Berkeley Assets has remained selective, focusing on opportunities with strong underlying security and clear risk mitigation.
James Archer, Managing Director, said:“The past year has required focus and discipline across every part of the business. Our role is not just to deploy capital, but to do so responsibly while ensuring our clients and partners can move forward with confidence even in uncertain conditions.”
In the Middle East, the firm has prioritised stability and continuity following regional tensions during the first quarter of 2026. Operating through its distribution network in Dubai, Berkeley Assets worked closely with clients, partners and staff to ensure operations remained uninterrupted. All stakeholders in the region have remained safe and supported throughout the period.
The firm has also confirmed the appointment of a new independent, licensed distributor in the United Arab Emirates, effective from mid-April. The transition is expected to strengthen regional operations and restore service levels in line with the firm's global standards as it moves into the second quarter.
Magnus Gruut, Head of Legal, added:“In more volatile environments, structure and security are critical. Our approach has always been grounded in thorough due diligence and robust legal frameworks, ensuring that each opportunity is carefully aligned with the long-term interests of our stakeholders. We are working closely with our team members and new distributors in the Middle East region to ensure smoother procedures going forward”
In Far East Asia, Berkeley Assets continues to broaden its footprint, led by its team in Singapore. The firm has recently entered into a partnership with one of the world's leading hotel operators to support the development of a new luxury resort and branded residences project in Southeast Asia.
Having established a presence in the region over the past two years, Berkeley Assets has increasingly focused on sourcing asset-backed opportunities with strong commercial applications, particularly within real estate.
Across all regions, Berkeley Assets continues to apply a consistent strategy centered on capital preservation, careful underwriting and long-term value creation.
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