Diamond Detox To Host Kaysville Open House On April 2, 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Diamond Detox will host an open house at its new Kaysville location on April 2, 2026. This event will offer an opportunity to learn about the clinic's program, goals, and the team that supports long-term recovery. Information about this event includes:

What: Facility tours, program overview, and opportunities to meet clinical and support staff

When: April 2, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Where: 770 S Main St, Kaysville, UT

Additional: Light refreshments will be served.

If unable to attend, please contact the Admissions Team, Troy, Shae, or Allie at (385) 988-5332 for a private tour.

The Kaysville, UT Location

The opening of the new Kaysville location will continue to provide local access to medically supervised detoxification, integrated peer support, and coordinated referrals to ongoing treatment and recovery programs. Services will be delivered with an emphasis on compassion, safety, and trauma-informed care.. The facility will work closely with local healthcare providers and community organizations to strengthen pathways to a lasting continuum of care. The Kaysville opening is the second phase of a regional expansion plan.

About Diamond Detox

Diamond Detox provides evidence-based, medically supervised detoxification services that prioritize safety, respect, and comprehensive care. Offering a more comfortable option for detox services to keep you safe and comfortable throughout your detox. Diamond Detox offers private rooms and a private chef to aide in the quality healing process. Diamond Detox is committed to expanding access to detox treatment and strengthening community resources through partnerships and quality services.

We Look Forward to Seeing You

Join us on April 2 to meet the team, tour the new space, and learn more about our Kaysville location. We look forward to seeing you and continuing to build and strengthen connections that support recovery.

Phone: (385) 988-5332

Email admissions:...