Law Bear Pursues Arizona ABS Licensure To Deliver Direct Personal Injury Representation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Law Bear, a personal injury law firm based in Phoenix, Arizona, is advancing its application for licensure under the Arizona Supreme Court's Alternative Business Structure (ABS) program. Upon approval, Law Bear will represent injured Arizonans directly through licensed attorneys, providing personal injury legal services exclusively within the state.

Law Bear has established a physical presence in Phoenix at 2375 E Camelback Road, Suite 635 and 636, and has assembled an experienced legal and compliance team in preparation for full operation.

Leadership Built for the Arizona Market

Law Bear's managing attorney, Jason Ruen, brings nearly 15 years of personal injury litigation experience to the firm. Ruen has been approved for admission to the Arizona State Bar via reciprocity, with his notarized oath submitted to the Arizona Supreme Court and pending final processing. A former law review member and Order of the Lytae recipient, Ruen will lead the firm's direct representation of injured clients upon regulatory approval.

Compliance oversight is provided by William“Bill” Barfield, who is board certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and brings more than 20 years of legal experience to the role. Barfield is responsible for ensuring Law Bear meets all Arizona ethical and regulatory standards required of ABS firms.

A Firm Built for Direct Representation

Arizona's ABS program, established by the Arizona Supreme Court in 2021, permits non-attorney ownership of law firms through a formal regulatory and licensing process. Law Bear was structured specifically to operate within this framework, with the singular focus of providing direct legal representation to personal injury clients in Arizona.

Sean Schmitt, President of Law Bear, commented on the firm's purpose:

“Law Bear exists to represent injured Arizonans. We have built this firm from the ground up with experienced attorneys, rigorous compliance infrastructure, and a physical presence in Phoenix. Our focus is straightforward: deliver direct, high-quality legal representation to injury victims in Arizona through licensed attorneys who know this market.”

Law Bear operates exclusively within Arizona and does not solicit personal injury cases outside the state. The firm does not currently provide legal services and is not accepting clients pending final regulatory approval.

About Law Bear

Law Bear is a personal injury law firm based in Phoenix, Arizona, currently pursuing licensure under the Arizona Supreme Court's Alternative Business Structure program. The firm is built to directly represent injured Arizonans through licensed attorneys upon regulatory approval. Law Bear operates exclusively in Arizona. For regulatory transparency information, visit lawbear.