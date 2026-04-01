Middle East War: 1,150 Indians Evacuated From Iran Via Land Borders Reach Armenia And Azerbaijan, Says MEA

MENAFN - Live Mint) Since the outbreak of the West Asia conflict one month ago, more than 1,150 Indian citizens were evacuated from Iran via land borders with Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Ministry of External Affairs ( MEA) announced on Wednesday. The ministry also confirmed that three Indians sustained injuries during attacks in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday.

"Our embassy in Tehran has facilitated the movement of 1,171 Indian nationals, including 818 students, to exit Iran via the land borders into Armenia and Azerbaijan," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

| Iran US War LIVE: Trump claims Iran 'asked for ceasefire'

"From there, our nationals have been flying back to India," he said.

Jaiswal detailed that 977 Indian nationals entered Armenia from Iran, while 194 crossed into Azerbaijan. Official records indicate that approximately 9,000 Indians, including many students, were residing in Iran when hostilities commenced following US and Israeli strikes on 28 February.

Aseem Mahajan, the MEA's Additional Secretary for the Gulf, reported that the three Indian nationals injured in Dubai on Tuesday suffered only minor wounds. To date, eight Indian citizens have lost their lives due to the regional conflict. This week, an Indian worker was killed in Kuwait following an Iranian strike on a desalination and power facility.

Injured Indians at local hospitals in Gulf nations, says MEA

"They are receiving medical treatment at local hospitals and one has since been discharged," he said.

Last week, falling missile debris intercepted by UAE air defences resulted in the death of another Indian national.

Additionally, on 18 March, an Indian citizen was killed during an Iranian assault on Riyadh, following an earlier drone strike in Sohar, Oman, on 13 March that left two Indians dead and 10 others wounded.

The conflict has also claimed the lives of three Indian sailors. Mahajan confirmed that the remains of a seafarer killed aboard the Safesea Vishnu near Iraq on 11 March, along with the body of the individual killed in Kuwait, were repatriated to India this Wednesday. Over the past fortnight, India has intensified its diplomatic initiatives to protect the 10 million Indian nationals living throughout West Asia.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke with his Portuguese counterpart Paulo Rangel as the two leaders exchanged views on the West Asia conflict, besides discussing ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

Jaishankar shared the update in a post on X.

"A good conversation this evening with Portuguese Foreign Minister @PauloRangel_pt Exchanged views on the West Asia conflict. Also spoke about further strengthening bilateral cooperation," he said.

| Iran denies Trump's ceasefire claim as 'false and baseless'

Jaishankar has spoken to many of his counterparts from different countries since the conflict began a month ago.

The MEA on Monday reiterated that it continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in the Gulf and West Asia region.

"We continue to call for restraint and de-escalation, and at the same time emphasise dialogue and diplomacy as a means to an early end to the conflict," Jaiswal told reporters at an inter-ministerial briefing on the West Asia situation in Delhi a day ago.