Cinc Syrskyi: Defense Forces Repel Russian Offensive On Multiple Settlements In Pokrovsk Direction

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"The Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest along the entire 1,200-kilometer length of the active front line of the Russian-Ukrainian war. I made another working trip to this sector. In the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration area, the Ukrainian Defense Forces recently halted a Russian offensive against several settlements at once," Syrskyi wrote.

As the Commander-in-Chief noted, near Hryshyne, the occupiers were engaged by soldiers of the 32nd and 155th separate mechanized brigades. In the Myrnohrad area, the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Tavriya Brigade and the 14th Special Operations Brigade“Chervona Kalyna” engaged the enemy. In total, our defenders repelled 291 attacks by the aggressor in this sector over the past week.

"The high activity of the Russian occupation forces requires us to constantly focus our efforts, make unconventional decisions, and ensure high-quality coordination between units. This was discussed during a meeting at the headquarters of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine 'Azov.' I listened to reports on the situation in the brigades' areas of responsibility. We discussed the urgent needs of our defenders. The main focus is on equipment and weapons that will help Ukrainian soldiers engage the enemy even more effectively," Syrskyi wrote.

For their professional work during combat missions, he personally presented the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's awards to servicemen of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine.

discusses frontline situation, air defense needs with Inspector General of Bundeswehr Breue

"I thanked them for their high professionalism, dedication, and courage in the fight against the Russian aggressor. While working with the Unmanned Systems Forces group, I presented Major Robert Brovdy with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's 'Cross of Merit' badge. He also awarded other UAS soldiers who distinguished themselves in combat," Syrskyi wrote.

As reported by Ukrinform, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a telephone conversation with Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Broer, during which the parties discussed the situation on the front lines, changes in Russian strike tactics, and the needs of the Ukrainian army, particularly regarding the strengthening of air defense.

Photo: facebook/CinCAFofUkraine