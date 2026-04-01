MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) DENSO Hosted "DENSO DIALOG DAY 2026", Delivers Mid-Term Management Plan "CORE 2030"

KARIYA, JAPAN, Apr 1, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO CORPORATION, a leading mobility supplier, held the“Mid-Term Management Plan Briefing: DENSO DIALOG DAY 2026” (hereinafter,“Dialog Day”) on March 31, 2026.

At the briefing, DENSO provided an overview of its Mid-Term Management Plan“CORE 2030” (hereinafter,“CORE 2030”), which was announced on the same day. Shinnosuke Hayashi, President & CEO, Yasushi Matsui, Executive Vice President, and Yasuhiko Yamazaki, Executive Vice President explained DENSO's vision for 2030 and the strategies, while also engaging in direct dialogue with investors, analysts, and the media.

Through presentations and opportunities for dialogue, DENSO will continue to communicate the strategies set out in“CORE 2030” more concretely and work together with society, customers, and partners to create new value.

For details of“CORE 2030,” please refer to the timely disclosure material announced on March 31, 2026, as well as the briefing materials, and Mid-Term Management Plan page on the corporate website.

- Timely Disclosure Material

Notice Regarding the Formulation of the Mid-Term Management Plan“CORE 2030” (March 31, 2026)

- Briefing

Materials

- Corporate Website: Mid-Term Management Plan“CORE 2030”



Speech by Shinnosuke Hayashi, President & CEO

Dialogue Session

From left: Hirotsugu Takeuchi, Senior Executive Officers and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Yasushi Matsui, Executive Vice President

Shinnosuke Hayashi, President & CEO

Yasuhiko Yamazaki, Executive Vice President

For more information, visit .

Source: DensoSectors: Automotive