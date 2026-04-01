ADM Endeavors / Key word(s): Manufacturing

ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ) Reports $5.62M Revenue, Profitability Surges as Facility Expansion Drives Growth

01.04.2026 / 14:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FORT WORTH, TX - April 1, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ), a vertically integrated provider of custom apparel, promotional products, uniforms, screen printing, embroidery, and digital production, today reported financial and operational results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, highlighting increased profitability, stronger cash flow, and continued infrastructure expansion. For fiscal 2025, ADM Endeavors reported revenue of $5.62 million, compared to $5.76 million in 2024. Net income increased to $486,259, up from $324,311 in the prior year, while cash provided by operating activities rose to $381,136, compared to $284,256 in 2024. Management noted that while revenue remained stable, operational efficiencies and cost controls drove improved profitability. The Company also announced progress on its $13 million, 100,000-square-foot corporate headquarters and production facility in Fort Worth, Texas. ADM Endeavors has begun transitioning inventory and equipment into the new facility, with operations expected to commence by the end of Q1 2026. The expanded facility is designed to increase production capacity, support larger customer programs, enhance fulfillment capabilities, and strengthen e-commerce operations. Metric 2025 Highlight Revenue $5.62 million, compared to $5.76 million in 2024 Net Income $486,259, up from $324,311 in 2024 Operating Cash Flow $381,136, up from $284,256 in 2024 New Headquarters 100,000-square-foot Fort Worth facility completed; equipment and inventory transition underway Growth Strategy Continued investment in SEO and web-driven customer acquisition Through its subsidiary Just Right Products, ADM Endeavors operates a vertically integrated business model serving corporate, education, and government customers with custom apparel, uniforms, and branded merchandise. The Company also reported continued growth in its government and municipal business, now serving multiple counties and cities across North Texas. ADM Endeavors continues to invest in digital marketing and SEO-driven customer acquisition, allocating approximately 80% of its advertising budget toward online growth initiatives. With improved financial performance, expanded infrastructure, and growing institutional relationships, ADM Endeavors is positioning for scalable growth across the U.S. textile manufacturing and custom apparel market in 2026. About ADM Endeavors, Inc. ADM Endeavors (OTCQB: ADMQ) is a diversified, vertically integrated provider of custom apparel, promotional products, branded merchandise, uniforms, embroidery, screen printing, digital production, import sourcing, and related services. Through its subsidiary“Just Right Products”, the Company delivers end-to-end solutions including design, production, and fulfillment to corporate, government, and institutional clients nationwide. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should review the Company's filings and disclosures for additional information regarding factors that could affect future results. Contact Information

Marc Johnson, CEO

Phone: 817.231.8048

Email: ...

News Source: ADM Endeavors

01.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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