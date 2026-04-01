In A Month Of War, Iran's Cultural Heritage Has Suffered Huge Damage The Art Newspaper International Art News And Events

MENAFN - USA Art News) Iran's Historic Palaces Report Severe Damage as War Threatens Cultural Heritage

The war's toll on Iran has been measured first in human lives and shattered cities, but early reports from the country's most important historic sites suggest a parallel emergency: the rapid, and in some cases devastating, injury to cultural heritage.

Among the most alarming accounts is damage at Tehran's Golestan Palace, the Qajar-era complex where Iran's ruling Qajar dynasty (1789–1925) staged the rituals of court. Initial assessments indicate that destruction has been concentrated in one of the palace's most symbolically charged and lavishly ornamented spaces, the Ayvan-e Takht-e Marmar (the Hall of the Marble Throne). Designed to command an elevated view toward a garden and a long pool, the hall once framed the choreography of power: dignitaries, ambassadors, and visitors processed along the water before approaching the enthroned monarch.

The hall's surfaces are celebrated for ayeneh-kari, Iran's intricate mirror-mosaic decoration, which catches and fractures light across walls and vaults. Combined with gold and richly layered pigments, the effect has long been described as a kind of architectural radiance - a ceremonial splendor that has invited comparisons to the Hall of Mirrors at Versailles. Reports now describe that glittering envelope as damaged.

The threat extends beyond Tehran. In Isfahan, where the Safavid dynasty (1501–1722) built a royal precinct between the late 16th and early 18th centuries, mirror-mosaic work that represents some of the technique's earliest fully realized examples - installed in the 17th century - has also been hit. Those Safavid-era sites were bombed in March, according to the same early reporting.

The Chehel Sotoun Palace in Isfahan is described as having sustained the most severe damage of any Iranian heritage site reported so far. A nearby blast reportedly dislodged sections of ayeneh-kari on the ayvan (porch), a space historically used by Safavid rulers for feasts and formal gatherings. Damage has also been reported to the palace's painted and gilded wooden coffered ceiling in the famed 40-columned hall, with portions said to have fallen. In the grand audience hall, wooden lattice window frames and glass panes have been shattered, leaving fragments scattered across the floor.

Photographs of the palace's large murals - depicting royal receptions of ambassadors and dating to the mid-17th century - show deep cracks and gashes, suggesting not only surface loss but structural stress that could complicate conservation.

Other sites in Isfahan are also believed to have been affected, though the full extent has not yet been recorded. Reports cite damage at Ali Qapu Palace, the five-story building that faces Maydan-e Naqsh-e Jahan (The Image of the World Square), the vast rectangular plaza at the heart of Safavid Isfahan. Historically, Ali Qapu served as a formal entrance to the palace precinct and housed the Safavid judiciary; its elevated porch offered commanding views over a square that once hosted polo matches, markets, and the ceremonial arrival of ambassadors. Today, the same space is a civic commons where families stroll and picnic amid vendors, horse-drawn carts, and the everyday life of the city.

As the international community confronts the moral and legal implications of attacks that damage cultural sites, the practical questions are already pressing: who will restore Iran's heritage, and with what resources?

Iran's modern history includes a sustained commitment to heritage recognition and preservation. In the early 20th century, nationalist thinkers and politicians founded the Society for the National Heritage of Iran to document and protect historic sites. Despite the upheavals of two world wars and successive political transformations, systems for registering monuments and undertaking restoration and consolidation were developed and maintained. While European specialists were sometimes brought in during those early efforts, the institutional framework evolved over time, adapting to shifting political realities while keeping conservation as a core priority.

That work has traditionally depended on collaboration between archaeologists, architects, and highly skilled craftspeople with deep knowledge of materials and techniques - mirrorwork, mural painting, stucco carving, woodworking, and tilework among them. The damage now reported at Golestan Palace and the Safavid palaces of Isfahan underscores how fragile those achievements can be in wartime, and how complex any future recovery will be.

For heritage professionals, the immediate challenge is documentation and stabilization. For the wider public, the images and descriptions arriving from Tehran and Isfahan are a reminder that cultural loss is not an abstraction: it is the destruction of places where history is still legible in light, pigment, wood, and glass - and where, until recently, daily life continued in the shadow of dynastic architecture.