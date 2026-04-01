Gina Adams Honored By Dress For Success As Part Of Women Who Inspire Campaign

MENAFN - 3BL) Gina Adams, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary at FedEx, has been recognized by Dress for Success Worldwide as part of its annualglobal campaign. The campaign, held each March to celebrate International Women's Day and Women's History Month, spotlights extraordinary leaders within the Dress for Success community who embody resilience, purpose, and a commitment to lifting others up.

Dress for Success Worldwide is the leading global resource for empowering people to achieve economic mobility through a network of support, workplace attire, and development tools. FedEx has worked with the organization as part of our broader commitment to creating opportunity.

"At FedEx, we are committed to creating pathways to economic mobility for people around the world," Adams said. "Our partnership with Dress for Success allows us to invest in and deliver resources that open doors, and we are proud to help equip women with the tools, confidence, and opportunities they need to thrive in their careers and in life."

For Adams, the recognition is both personal and deeply connected to the values she carries in her work at FedEx. "This initiative celebrates women whose stories reflect resilience, purpose, and the power of lifting one another up - values that have guided me throughout my life and career," she shared.

Each year, the Women Who Inspire campaign raises vital funds to support programs that help women gain confidence, economic independence, and the tools to build stronger futures for themselves, their families, and their communities. Our support of Dress for Success is a natural extension of the FedEx culture. With more than 500,000 team members around the world, we see firsthand how creating opportunity creates lasting change.

"I'm grateful to Dress for Success Worldwide for this recognition and inspired by the extraordinary honorees featured this year," Adams said. "I look forward to celebrating their stories and championing this important mission throughout the month of March."

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.