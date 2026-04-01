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From Hospital Rooms To Celebrity Tours: Get You Some Rich Friends (GYSRF) Becomes The Culture's Newest Power Brand
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- It has been decades since an acronym on a T-shirt sparked this level of cultural conversation. Since the rise of FUBU in the late 1990s, few lifestyle brands have captured the intersection of ambition, culture, and community quite like Get You Some Rich Friends (GYSRF), the Atlanta-born brand rapidly gaining momentum across social media and celebrity circles.
Get You Some Rich Friends (GYSRF), founded by married entrepreneurs Erica and Jerrod Johnson, is quickly becoming a cultural statement about the power of proximity, ambition, and surrounding yourself with people who elevate your mindset and opportunities.
The brand is now gaining widespread visibility as Young Joc has been spotted wearing GYSRF merchandise nightly during the Boys 4 Life Tour, introducing the message to thousands of fans across multiple cities. Other celebrities and influential figures who have been seen supporting the brand include Daymond John, DC Young Fly, Rick Ross, and more.
“You can never be distracted by the noise when you create the chaos. And right now, we are creating a moment; being on tour, coming back home to Atlanta, and connecting with the fans in a real way.” - Yung Joc
As the Boys 4 Life Tour makes its stop in Atlanta, GYSRF is taking its presence beyond the stage. With this special collaboration, on April 9th from 3 PM to 5 PM, Young Joc will host an exclusive meet and greet at Atlantucky, featuring a GYSRF pop-up shop that will give fans and supporters a unique opportunity to engage with the brand firsthand.
Three years ago, Erica Johnson-a serial entrepreneur, author, and brand strategist-launched Get You Some Rich Friends as a lifestyle brand encouraging people to rethink their circles and environments. Just a year ago, her husband and business partner, Jerrod“BMF Cash” Johnson, suffered a life-altering spinal cord injury after being struck by a car. Overnight, Erica became his full-time caregiver while continuing to lead their shared vision, as Jerrod remained actively involved in client communication and business operations from hospital rooms to rehabilitation centers.
Today, that perseverance is paying off.
Just three months ago, Get You Some Rich Friends officially opened its first retail location inside Southlake Mall, creating a physical home for the brand and its rapidly growing community of supporters.
As supporters continue to amplify the message and the community behind the brand grows daily, GYSRF is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about lifestyle brands emerging from Atlanta.
Media Contact:
Carcelia“Cece” Ivory
CEO & Sr. Publicist | Blck Ivory Media
...
Website:
Get You Some Rich Friends (GYSRF), founded by married entrepreneurs Erica and Jerrod Johnson, is quickly becoming a cultural statement about the power of proximity, ambition, and surrounding yourself with people who elevate your mindset and opportunities.
The brand is now gaining widespread visibility as Young Joc has been spotted wearing GYSRF merchandise nightly during the Boys 4 Life Tour, introducing the message to thousands of fans across multiple cities. Other celebrities and influential figures who have been seen supporting the brand include Daymond John, DC Young Fly, Rick Ross, and more.
“You can never be distracted by the noise when you create the chaos. And right now, we are creating a moment; being on tour, coming back home to Atlanta, and connecting with the fans in a real way.” - Yung Joc
As the Boys 4 Life Tour makes its stop in Atlanta, GYSRF is taking its presence beyond the stage. With this special collaboration, on April 9th from 3 PM to 5 PM, Young Joc will host an exclusive meet and greet at Atlantucky, featuring a GYSRF pop-up shop that will give fans and supporters a unique opportunity to engage with the brand firsthand.
Three years ago, Erica Johnson-a serial entrepreneur, author, and brand strategist-launched Get You Some Rich Friends as a lifestyle brand encouraging people to rethink their circles and environments. Just a year ago, her husband and business partner, Jerrod“BMF Cash” Johnson, suffered a life-altering spinal cord injury after being struck by a car. Overnight, Erica became his full-time caregiver while continuing to lead their shared vision, as Jerrod remained actively involved in client communication and business operations from hospital rooms to rehabilitation centers.
Today, that perseverance is paying off.
Just three months ago, Get You Some Rich Friends officially opened its first retail location inside Southlake Mall, creating a physical home for the brand and its rapidly growing community of supporters.
As supporters continue to amplify the message and the community behind the brand grows daily, GYSRF is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about lifestyle brands emerging from Atlanta.
Media Contact:
Carcelia“Cece” Ivory
CEO & Sr. Publicist | Blck Ivory Media
...
Website:
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