Pixalate Unveils Mobile Seller Trust Index 2.0: First Independent SSP Rankings On Arbitrage Vs. Publisher-Direct Rates 200+ Mobile Ad Sellers (Ssps) Across 100+ Markets, Finds 26% Of Ssps Are Primarily Arbitrageurs In U.S. In Q4 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mobile STI 2.0 now rates sellers by arbitrage risk and invalid traffic (ad fraud) risk across 100+ markets, including USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Japan, Singapore, China, and Brazil LONDON, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, an ad fraud and privacy compliance platform, today released the Mobile Seller Trust Index (STI) 2.0. STI 2.0 provides a leap in measurement capability that fully differentiates between arbitraged vs. authorized publisher-direct inventory for 200+ open programmatic mobile app sellers across 100+ markets. The index is free, public, and updated quarterly. Historically, buyers have had no independent way to benchmark which sellers actually deliver direct inventory at scale across markets, and which add to the“tech tax” as resellers. Supply Path Optimization was supposed to solve this, but buyers have lacked the tools to identify which sellers are primarily reselling inventory (arbitraging). “Buyers want to be one hop from the publisher at scale,” said Jalal Nasir, CEO of Pixalate.“Now they can see, seller by seller and market by market, who actually holds direct publisher relationships and who is adding hops.” The STI 2.0 gives buyers that data. For each seller in each country, the model measures:

What Sellers Claim: How many publishers selling ads list the seller as DIRECT in their app-ads file, as detected by Pixalate

Verification of Seller Claims: The scale and ratio of a seller's impressions that actually flowed through an authorized-direct path, per Pixalate's SupplyChain Object (SCO) analysis Seller Arbitrage Risk: Independent Pixalate risk rating for selling >50% of inventory as a reseller, according to Pixalate's SCO analysis

Mobile Seller Trust Index 2.0 Metrics The following metrics are disclosed for each seller in each country:

Metric Description Arbitraged Inventory Ratio The percentage of a seller's measured impressions that did not flow through an authorized-direct path - i.e., the share sold as a reseller or arbitrage intermediary, per Pixalate's SCO analysis. 'DIRECT' Publisher Penetration The number of apps with open programmatic ad activity, as measured by Pixalate, in a country that lists the seller as a DIRECT partner in their file - a measure of potential direct access in a given market. SIVT Ratio Sophisticated Invalid Traffic as a percentage of total impressions, per Pixalate's MRC-accredited detection. GIVT Ratio General Invalid Traffic as a percentage of total impressions. Includes known bots, spiders, and other non-human traffic identified through industry-standard filtration lists. Delisted App Traffic Ratio The percentage of a seller's ads sold on apps that have been removed from the official Google Play Store and/or Apple App Store. MFA App Traffic Ratio The percentage of a seller's ads sold on apps that are flagged as likely Made-For-Advertising (MFA), according to Pixalate.

Seller overall rankings are a composite score based on Arbitraged Inventory Ratio, DIRECT Publisher Penetration, and Authorized-Direct Volume.

Mobile Arbitrage by Country: Percentage of SSPs That Are Primarily Resellers

The following table shows the share of mobile app SSPs operating in each country that are primarily resellers - meaning over half of their measured impressions were not delivered through an authorized-direct path, as assessed by Pixalate

Country # of SSPs Ranked on Mobile STI # of SSPs Ranked With >50% Arbitraged Inventory Ratio % of SSPs Ranked With >50% Arbitraged Inventory Ratio Japan 65 27 42% Australia 46 18 39% Mexico 67 26 39% Netherlands 39 15 38% South Korea 86 33 38% Singapore 42 16 38% Turkey 46 17 37% Italy 61 22 36% Germany 84 30 36% United Kingdom 78 27 35% France 70 24 34% Spain 58 19 33% Brazil 80 26 33% Canada 93 30 32% India 42 12 29% United States 202 53 26%

Mobile SSP Reseller Breakdown

The following table shows major mobile app SSPs sorted by the percentage of countries in which they operate primarily (>50% of traffic) as a reseller, according to Pixalate's SCO analysis.

Seller # of Countries Ranked on Mobile STI # of Countries With >50% Arbitraged Inventory Ratio % of Countries With >50% Arbitraged Inventory Ratio Emodo 46 46 100% e-Planning 35 35 100% Blasto 32 32 100% Orange Click Media 28 28 100% Eskimi 21 21 100% Opera Ads 19 19 100% Magnite 11 11 100% Motorik 11 11 100% Typea Holdings Ltd. 6 6 100% Myfeature 2 2 100% Brave Inc 60 57 95% TaurusX 35 33 94% LoopMe 84 78 93% Equativ 31 27 87% SHAREit 28 23 82% Between Exchange 21 17 81% Sovrn 26 21 81% Index Exchange 41 32 78% OpenX 39 28 72% Nexxen 26 18 69% zMaticoo 28 19 68% SMARTYADS LLP 20 13 65% VideoHeroes 39 25 64% PubMatic 51 29 57% Adman Media 21 11 52% Criteo Commerce Grid 44 23 52% TopOn 85 44 52% Admixer 29 13 45% Luna Media 22 7 32% TripleLift Inc. 41 12 29% Ignitemedia 24 7 29% Flat Ads 33 6 18% 33 4 12% LimpidTV 10 1 10% Bluesea 25 2 8% Display 26 2 8% Adview 47 3 6% Verve 98 6 6% Bidmachine 89 1 1% InMobi 97 1 1% Liftoff 94 0 0% Google AdExchange 82 0 0% Gadsme 76 0 0% Digital Turbine 75 0 0% Mintegral 75 0 0% Unity Technologies 74 0 0% Algorix 70 0 0% Applovin 60 0 0% Nimbus 56 0 0% Amazon Publisher Services 55 0 0% BIGO Ads 45 0 0% IronSource 41 0 0% Pangle Global 38 0 0% Yandex 33 0 0% Chartboost 32 0 0% Bidscube 28 0 0% Ogury 21 0 0% Anzu 20 0 0% Taboola 11 0 0% Outbrain Inc. 6 0 0% MobileFuse LLC 6 0 0% Odeeo 6 0 0%

Q4 2025 Mobile Seller Trust Index: Top 5 Sellers in Select Countries

The following tables show the top-ranked sellers in select countries based on Mobile Seller Trust Index scores for Q4 2025. Full rankings for 100+ countries are available at

United States

Rank Seller Risks Arbitraged inventory Ratio 'DIRECT' Publisher Penetration SIVT Ratio GIVT Ratio Delisted App Traffic Ratio MFA App Traffic Ratio 1 Google AdExchange High SIVT, High GIVT < 1% 23,098 29% 4% 3% 3% 2 Applovin High SIVT 0% 18,428 24% 2% 15% < 1% 3 InMobi 1% 17,954 15% < 1% 4% < 1% 4 Mintegral High SIVT < 1% 15,442 18% < 1% 13% < 1% 5 Digital Turbine High SIVT 0% 14,963 19% < 1% 4% < 1%

Canada

Rank Seller Risks Arbitraged Inventory Ratio 'DIRECT' Publisher Penetration SIVT Ratio GIVT Ratio Delisted App Traffic Ratio MFA App Traffic Ratio 1 Verve High SIVT 4% 6,710 13% < 1% 28% < 1% 2 Google AdExchange High SIVT < 1% 8,641 16% 1% 1% < 1% 3 Liftoff High SIVT < 1% 6,920 23% 1% 6% < 1% 4 Digital Turbine High SIVT < 1% 6,472 14% < 1% 2% < 1% 5 Unity Technologies < 1% 7,073 9% < 1% 3% < 1%

Germany

Rank Seller Risks Arbitraged inventory Ratio 'DIRECT' Publisher Penetration SIVT Ratio GIVT Ratio Delisted App Traffic Ratio MFA App Traffic Ratio 1 Google AdExchange High SIVT, High GIVT 3% 10,010 18% 11% 1% 2% 2 InMobi 2% 8,126 12% 1% 2% < 1% 3 Digital Turbine < 1% 7,458 11% 1% 2% < 1% 4 Bidmachine 3% 5,699 10% 1% 5% < 1% 5 Liftoff High SIVT, High GIVT < 1% 7,953 37% 6% 5% < 1%

Singapore

Rank Seller Risks Arbitraged inventory Ratio 'DIRECT' Publisher Penetration SIVT Ratio GIVT Ratio Delisted App Traffic Ratio MFA App Traffic Ratio 1 Verve High SIVT, High GIVT 3% 3,752 36% 5% 15% < 1% 2 Google AdExchange High SIVT, High GIVT 3% 4,911 47% 7% 2% 4% 3 Digital Turbine High SIVT < 1% 3,495 26% 1% 4% < 1% 4 Liftoff High SIVT, High GIVT 0% 3,808 54% 12% 7% < 1% 5 Pangle Global High SIVT 0% 3,355 29% 1% 6% < 1%

How to Access the Mobile Seller Trust Index

The Pixalate Seller Trust Index ratings are free and open to the public. See the full Q4 2025 Mobile Seller Trust Index ratings at

Pixalate also publishes the Web Seller Trust Index and CTV Seller Trust Index.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012 and recognized by UNICEF as a“key innovator” for children's online privacy, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT).

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Seller Trust Indexes (collectively, the“Indexes”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. As cited in the Indexes, the ratings and rankings in the Indexes are based on a number of metrics and Pixalate's opinions regarding the relative performance of each seller with respect to the metrics. The data is derived from buy-side, predominantly open auction, programmatic advertising transactions, as measured by Pixalate. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Indexes are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app.

IVT rates and scores derived from each vendor's own proprietary methods and independent analysis may depict differing results and opinions across measurement providers. Any party's reliance on Pixalate's Indexes, rankings, IVT opinions, or related data is entirely at that party's own risk. Pixalate makes no guarantees, representations, or warranties - express or implied - regarding the accuracy, completeness, or applicability of its opinions or data to any particular purpose or circumstance.

Per the MRC,“'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes. Also per the MRC,“'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”

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