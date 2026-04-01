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Entrepreneur Alex Rossman Highlights How Fatherhood Is Shaping Modern Leadership
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A 2024 study published by the Pew Research Center found that nearly 60% of working fathers in the United States report difficulty balancing professional responsibilities with family life. The finding has reignited a broader national discussion about the intersection of parenthood and career demands, particularly among entrepreneurs who are building businesses while raising young children.
Alex Rossman, a Portland-based entrepreneur who recently became a first-time father, is among a growing number of business owners contributing to that discussion. Rossman has noted that since the arrival of his newborn, he has observed direct parallels between the skills required to care for an infant and those needed to operate a business - including patience, adaptability, and the ability to make decisions under pressure with limited information.
"The arrival of a newborn changes your entire operating system," Rossman said. "You are suddenly making hundreds of small decisions a day on very little sleep, adjusting constantly, and learning to read signals from someone who cannot speak. Those are the same conditions that exist in early-stage business."
Research Suggests a Link Between Parenting and Leadership Effectiveness
Rossman's observations are consistent with findings from multiple organizational research studies. A 2023 report published by Harvard Business Review found that business founders who identified as active, engaged parents scored measurably higher on leadership resilience assessments compared to peers without children. Separately, a 2024 Gallup workplace survey reported that employees who described their direct managers as empathetic were 65% more likely to report high engagement at work, suggesting that the empathy developed through caregiving may have direct applications in professional management.
The American Psychological Association has also published research indicating that the quality of time a parent spends with a child has a more significant impact on developmental outcomes than the total number of hours spent together - a finding that has implications for how working parents structure their schedules.
Notable Entrepreneurs Who Built Companies While Raising Children
The intersection of parenthood and entrepreneurship is not a new phenomenon. Several high-profile business founders have publicly discussed the role that raising children played in shaping their professional trajectories.
Allison and Stephen Ellsworth, the married couple behind Poppi, the prebiotic soda brand that secured an investment on ABC's Shark Tank, built the company while raising their family. The brand was later acquired by PepsiCo in 2025 in a deal reported at $1.95 billion. Allison Ellsworth has discussed publicly how parenthood influenced her approach to creating a health-focused consumer product and how the daily structure required by child-rearing carried into the operational discipline needed to scale the business.
Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and former CEO of Bumble, took the company public in 2021 while visibly balancing the demands of new motherhood - an event widely covered in national media. Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, has cited motherhood as a factor that sharpened her focus and time management as a business leader. Kevin O'Leary, the investor and television personality known for appearing on Shark Tank, has stated that becoming a father changed how he assessed risk and long-term value in his investment decisions.
Working Fathers Report Shifting Priorities
National organizations tracking fatherhood trends have noted a shift in how working men approach the balance between career and family. The National Fatherhood Initiative has reported increased demand for workplace programs and resources designed to support fathers in maintaining active roles at home while managing professional obligations.
Rossman's experience reflects this trend. He has stated that becoming a father has led him to restructure how he allocates his time, prioritizing focused presence in each role rather than attempting to divide attention equally across both at all times.
"When I am working, I give the business my full attention. When I am home, the phone goes away and I am entirely focused on my child," Rossman said. "That separation has made me more efficient professionally and more engaged as a parent."
Rossman, who has expressed plans to grow his family, has said that he intends to continue documenting the ways in which fatherhood and business leadership inform each other. He has noted an interest in connecting with other working fathers navigating similar circumstances.
Broader Implications for Workplace Culture
The data and anecdotal evidence emerging from entrepreneurs like Rossman and the Ellsworths suggest that the relationship between parenting and professional performance may be more complementary than previously understood. As workplace culture continues to evolve around flexibility, empathy-driven leadership, and employee well-being, the skills that parents develop at home are receiving greater recognition as professional assets.
"The conversation is changing," Rossman said. "A growing number of founders and business leaders are talking openly about how parenthood shaped their leadership. The more that conversation becomes normalized, the more it benefits everyone in the workplace - not just parents."
About Alex Rossman
Alex Rossman is an entrepreneur and new father based in Portland, Oregon.
Alex Rossman, a Portland-based entrepreneur who recently became a first-time father, is among a growing number of business owners contributing to that discussion. Rossman has noted that since the arrival of his newborn, he has observed direct parallels between the skills required to care for an infant and those needed to operate a business - including patience, adaptability, and the ability to make decisions under pressure with limited information.
"The arrival of a newborn changes your entire operating system," Rossman said. "You are suddenly making hundreds of small decisions a day on very little sleep, adjusting constantly, and learning to read signals from someone who cannot speak. Those are the same conditions that exist in early-stage business."
Research Suggests a Link Between Parenting and Leadership Effectiveness
Rossman's observations are consistent with findings from multiple organizational research studies. A 2023 report published by Harvard Business Review found that business founders who identified as active, engaged parents scored measurably higher on leadership resilience assessments compared to peers without children. Separately, a 2024 Gallup workplace survey reported that employees who described their direct managers as empathetic were 65% more likely to report high engagement at work, suggesting that the empathy developed through caregiving may have direct applications in professional management.
The American Psychological Association has also published research indicating that the quality of time a parent spends with a child has a more significant impact on developmental outcomes than the total number of hours spent together - a finding that has implications for how working parents structure their schedules.
Notable Entrepreneurs Who Built Companies While Raising Children
The intersection of parenthood and entrepreneurship is not a new phenomenon. Several high-profile business founders have publicly discussed the role that raising children played in shaping their professional trajectories.
Allison and Stephen Ellsworth, the married couple behind Poppi, the prebiotic soda brand that secured an investment on ABC's Shark Tank, built the company while raising their family. The brand was later acquired by PepsiCo in 2025 in a deal reported at $1.95 billion. Allison Ellsworth has discussed publicly how parenthood influenced her approach to creating a health-focused consumer product and how the daily structure required by child-rearing carried into the operational discipline needed to scale the business.
Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and former CEO of Bumble, took the company public in 2021 while visibly balancing the demands of new motherhood - an event widely covered in national media. Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, has cited motherhood as a factor that sharpened her focus and time management as a business leader. Kevin O'Leary, the investor and television personality known for appearing on Shark Tank, has stated that becoming a father changed how he assessed risk and long-term value in his investment decisions.
Working Fathers Report Shifting Priorities
National organizations tracking fatherhood trends have noted a shift in how working men approach the balance between career and family. The National Fatherhood Initiative has reported increased demand for workplace programs and resources designed to support fathers in maintaining active roles at home while managing professional obligations.
Rossman's experience reflects this trend. He has stated that becoming a father has led him to restructure how he allocates his time, prioritizing focused presence in each role rather than attempting to divide attention equally across both at all times.
"When I am working, I give the business my full attention. When I am home, the phone goes away and I am entirely focused on my child," Rossman said. "That separation has made me more efficient professionally and more engaged as a parent."
Rossman, who has expressed plans to grow his family, has said that he intends to continue documenting the ways in which fatherhood and business leadership inform each other. He has noted an interest in connecting with other working fathers navigating similar circumstances.
Broader Implications for Workplace Culture
The data and anecdotal evidence emerging from entrepreneurs like Rossman and the Ellsworths suggest that the relationship between parenting and professional performance may be more complementary than previously understood. As workplace culture continues to evolve around flexibility, empathy-driven leadership, and employee well-being, the skills that parents develop at home are receiving greater recognition as professional assets.
"The conversation is changing," Rossman said. "A growing number of founders and business leaders are talking openly about how parenthood shaped their leadership. The more that conversation becomes normalized, the more it benefits everyone in the workplace - not just parents."
About Alex Rossman
Alex Rossman is an entrepreneur and new father based in Portland, Oregon.
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