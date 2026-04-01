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Blue Chip Medical Products Celebrates 30 Years Of Advancing Patient Care Through Innovation And Quality
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SUFFERN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 - Blue Chip Medical Products, a leading manufacturer and distributor of advanced medical support surfaces and pressure injury prevention solutions, proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary-marking three decades of delivering clinically effective, cost-conscious solutions that improve patient outcomes and quality of life.
Pressure injuries affect more than 2.5 million patients annually in the United States, according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, underscoring the ongoing need for effective prevention and treatment strategies across the healthcare continuum.
Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Suffern, New York, Blue Chip Medical Products has established itself as a leader in the healthcare continuum. Serving hospitals, long-term care facilities, Veterans Affairs (VA) systems, and home care environments, the company sets the standard for clinical performance, innovation, and quality of care. Blue Chip remains committed to delivering high-quality, clinically effective solutions that support both caregivers and patients.
30 Years of Clinically Driven Innovation
Over the past three decades, Blue Chip has developed a comprehensive portfolio of support surfaces and patient care solutions designed to prevent and treat pressure injuries while promoting comfort, safety, and clinical efficiency. These include:
- Alternating pressure and low air loss mattress systems
- Pressure redistribution foam mattresses and therapeutic overlays
- Wheelchair seating and positioning solutions
- Hospital support surfaces for ER, OR, and imaging environments
- Safe patient handling products
- Custom solutions for adult, pediatric, geriatric, and bariatric patients (including capacities exceeding 1,000 lbs)
Operating from its 60,000+ square-foot, state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing facility in Suffern, New York, Blue Chip combines deep industry expertise with hands-on operational excellence. Its multidisciplinary team spans product development, manufacturing, clinical application, and commercial strategy, ensuring every solution is grounded in real-world healthcare needs.
Leadership Perspective
Under the leadership of Ron Resnick, Founder and President, the company has maintained a consistent focus on clinical performance and value.
“Celebrating 30 years is more than a milestone-it reflects our unwavering commitment to improving patient care,” said Resnick.“From day one, our focus has been to deliver 'Blue Chip Quality' products that are both clinically effective and cost-conscious, while supporting the healthcare professionals and their patients who rely on us every day.”
Introducing ProDaptiveTM SensorCellTM: A New Paradigm in Pressure Injury Care
As part of its 30-year milestone, Blue Chip Medical Products is introducing its most advanced innovation to date: ProDaptiveTM SensorCellTM.
Developed in collaboration with LeviSense Medical, this first-of-its-kind support surface represents a significant breakthrough in advanced pressure injury prevention and treatment, shifting from passive pressure redistribution to responsive, intelligent surface design.
ProDaptiveTM SensorCellTM is engineered to:
- Address the complex needs of patients with advanced pressure injuries (Stage II–IV and unstageable)
- Enhance clinical decision-making through responsive surface technology
- Improve patient outcomes while reducing caregiver burden
- Deliver meaningful impact for high-risk populations, including veterans and long-term care patients
“As we celebrate 30 years, we are not just reflecting on our history, we are helping define the future of pressure injury care,” added Resnick.
Expanding Reach Across the Healthcare Continuum
Blue Chip Medical Products manufactures and distributes its full line of solutions through an extensive network of dealers, providers, and partners across the United States, Canada, and international markets-bringing trusted, clinically driven technologies to patients around the world.
Mission-Driven, Patient-Focused
At the core of Blue Chip's continued success is its mission: to deliver high-quality medical products that improve patient outcomes while providing personalized support and custom solutions to healthcare providers.
As the healthcare landscape evolves, the company remains focused on advancing technologies that:
- Improve patient comfort
- Enhance safety
- Reduce the risk of pressure injuries
- Support more effective treatment of existing wounds
This commitment positions Blue Chip Medical Products not only as a manufacturer but as a leader in the future of support surface innovation.
Pressure injuries affect more than 2.5 million patients annually in the United States, according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, underscoring the ongoing need for effective prevention and treatment strategies across the healthcare continuum.
Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Suffern, New York, Blue Chip Medical Products has established itself as a leader in the healthcare continuum. Serving hospitals, long-term care facilities, Veterans Affairs (VA) systems, and home care environments, the company sets the standard for clinical performance, innovation, and quality of care. Blue Chip remains committed to delivering high-quality, clinically effective solutions that support both caregivers and patients.
30 Years of Clinically Driven Innovation
Over the past three decades, Blue Chip has developed a comprehensive portfolio of support surfaces and patient care solutions designed to prevent and treat pressure injuries while promoting comfort, safety, and clinical efficiency. These include:
- Alternating pressure and low air loss mattress systems
- Pressure redistribution foam mattresses and therapeutic overlays
- Wheelchair seating and positioning solutions
- Hospital support surfaces for ER, OR, and imaging environments
- Safe patient handling products
- Custom solutions for adult, pediatric, geriatric, and bariatric patients (including capacities exceeding 1,000 lbs)
Operating from its 60,000+ square-foot, state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing facility in Suffern, New York, Blue Chip combines deep industry expertise with hands-on operational excellence. Its multidisciplinary team spans product development, manufacturing, clinical application, and commercial strategy, ensuring every solution is grounded in real-world healthcare needs.
Leadership Perspective
Under the leadership of Ron Resnick, Founder and President, the company has maintained a consistent focus on clinical performance and value.
“Celebrating 30 years is more than a milestone-it reflects our unwavering commitment to improving patient care,” said Resnick.“From day one, our focus has been to deliver 'Blue Chip Quality' products that are both clinically effective and cost-conscious, while supporting the healthcare professionals and their patients who rely on us every day.”
Introducing ProDaptiveTM SensorCellTM: A New Paradigm in Pressure Injury Care
As part of its 30-year milestone, Blue Chip Medical Products is introducing its most advanced innovation to date: ProDaptiveTM SensorCellTM.
Developed in collaboration with LeviSense Medical, this first-of-its-kind support surface represents a significant breakthrough in advanced pressure injury prevention and treatment, shifting from passive pressure redistribution to responsive, intelligent surface design.
ProDaptiveTM SensorCellTM is engineered to:
- Address the complex needs of patients with advanced pressure injuries (Stage II–IV and unstageable)
- Enhance clinical decision-making through responsive surface technology
- Improve patient outcomes while reducing caregiver burden
- Deliver meaningful impact for high-risk populations, including veterans and long-term care patients
“As we celebrate 30 years, we are not just reflecting on our history, we are helping define the future of pressure injury care,” added Resnick.
Expanding Reach Across the Healthcare Continuum
Blue Chip Medical Products manufactures and distributes its full line of solutions through an extensive network of dealers, providers, and partners across the United States, Canada, and international markets-bringing trusted, clinically driven technologies to patients around the world.
Mission-Driven, Patient-Focused
At the core of Blue Chip's continued success is its mission: to deliver high-quality medical products that improve patient outcomes while providing personalized support and custom solutions to healthcare providers.
As the healthcare landscape evolves, the company remains focused on advancing technologies that:
- Improve patient comfort
- Enhance safety
- Reduce the risk of pressure injuries
- Support more effective treatment of existing wounds
This commitment positions Blue Chip Medical Products not only as a manufacturer but as a leader in the future of support surface innovation.
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