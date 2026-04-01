Lori Jolin Joins With Successbooks® To Co-Author 'The Heart Of Success' With Jack Canfield

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooksis proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Lori Jolin who will co-author the highly anticipated book,“The Heart of Success”, alongside world-renowned success coach Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from around the globe.



“The Heart of Success” is a compelling collection of stories that explores the deeper meaning behind achievement. In this inspiring collaboration, contributors share the heart behind their journeys-revealing the values, purpose, and compassion that guide their success. The book celebrates leaders who not only excel in their fields but also lead with integrity, love, and a commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.



For over thirty years, Lori Jolin has demonstrated repeated success as an entrepreneur, national award-winning Interior Designer, and General Contractor. As the CEO of LoriJolinDesign, she became an expert at identifying the hidden potential in worn-out structures and executing the creative vision of a new build, earning multiple COTY (Contractor of the Year) awards from the National Association of the Remodeling Industry.



Lori spent years on self-development including Jack Canfield's, Breakthrough to Success and his Legacy program, as well as Tony Robbin's Self-Mastery programs. Lori is dedicated to teaching the principles of consistency and personal transformation. She believes that the most critical renovations happen within the human spirit and by creating new empowering habits repeated over time. Lori recently retired from the construction industry that brought her so much joy and lasting friendships. She has traded her expertise in residential and commercial design for a mission: to help individuals dismantle the walls of fear through her FEARLESS Framework. It's a systematic approach to building resilience and courage into one's personal DNA.



Years of construction and renovating experience revealed change is always possible. Even in uncertain times and in the oldest structures, life can become more inspiring and fulfilling. Whether she was rebuilding homes in the wake of Hurricane Katrina or participating in multi-million-dollar non-profit makeovers with Design for a Difference, Lori has proven that we can rebuild a purposeful life from the foundation up by making bold courageous decisions.



Her upcoming book, A Good Life Road: driving through FEAR by Following Every Adventurous Road, serves as a memoir and roadmap for anyone ready to step into a courageous future if they have a MAP (Mission-Aligned-Purpose). Lori believes you wouldn't remodel or build a house on a bad foundation or without a blueprint, and she applies that same structural integrity to designing a "good life."



Lori enjoys spending time with her family, including her three grandchildren. She loves traveling around the world, meeting new people, and planning new adventures.



She invites you to join her community for updates regarding getting on the pre-sale book list, as well as her book launch, and future retreat dates.



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SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Lori Jolin as a co-author of“The Heart of Success.” The book's release is anticipated for Summer 2026.