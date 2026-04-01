Lapo's Gains Momentum Launching Nationwide At Target And Whole Foods Market As The No-Alcohol Category Accelerates

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Zero Proof today announced continued national growth of Lapo's, its premium line of non-alcoholic, ready-to-serve cocktails. This month, the brand launched nationwide at Target and expanded its Whole Foods Market sets, including entry into core. Lapo's, which is less than two years old, now ranks as one of the fastest-growing non-alcoholic brands nationwide with 350% annual growth and availability in over 2,000 stores.

Lapo's growth aligns with broader expansion across the U.S. non-alcoholic beverage category. According to industry research from IWSR and the Brewers Association, the no- and low-alcohol segment is projected to grow at an 18% compound annual growth rate through the remainder of the decade, with premium non-alcoholic offerings among the fastest-growing segments as consumer demand shifts toward year-round moderation and wellness-driven drinking occasions.

Lapo's is now available nationwide at Whole Foods Market, Target, The Fresh Market, and Total Wine & More, and is served at restaurants across the country. The brand is also featured through national partnerships with SoulCycle and James Beard Foundation's Taste America Tour, extending its reach into wellness and on-premise. Lapo's can now be found from coast to coast in high-end hotels like Santa Monica Proper, and the Bowery Hotel in NYC, as well as Michelin-starred restaurants like The Four Horsemen, RVR, Kismet, Azalinas, Saltie Girl, Eel Bar, and Kokkari Estiatorio.

“Lapo's has quickly become one of the most compelling growth stories in non-alcoholic beverages,” said Sean Goldsmith, Co-Founder and CEO of The Zero Proof.“Its performance at Whole Foods confirms that consumers are seeking great alcohol-free brands that can deliver a premium drinking experience.”

From a Single Launch to a Growing Portfolio:

Lapo's entered the market with its Non-Alcoholic Negroni, a bitters-forward cocktail that helped set a new benchmark for alcohol-free aperitivo-style drinks. The success of the Negroni laid the groundwork for the brand's expansion across multiple drinking occasions.

The portfolio now includes:

Lapo's Negroni

Lapo's Espresso Martini

Lapo's Melograno Mule

Lapo's Amaro Cola

Lapo's Negroni Water

Lapo's Citrus Spritz

Each product is crafted to deliver balance and complexity, whether enjoyed straight from the can, over ice, or as part of a premium cocktail program.

Expanding Across Retail and On-Premise:

Lapo's continued growth reflects increasing consumer adoption of premium non-alcoholic beverages across both retail and hospitality channels. Its presence in national retailers and restaurants underscores the brand's relevance as the category continues to evolve beyond traditional seasonal consumption patterns.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Zero Proof continues to build and scale premium non-alcoholic brands that prioritize quality, ritual, and modern drinking experiences.

About The Zero Proof

Founded in Atlanta, The Zero Proof ( ) is the largest non-alcoholic beverage platform redefining alcohol-free drinking for today's consumer through a curated portfolio of wines and cocktails.

