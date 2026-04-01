Christian Dior : Combined Shareholders' Meeting Of Thursday, April 23, 2026 - Procedures For Making Available And Consulting Preparatory Documents
Société Européenne au capital de 361 015 032 euros - 582 110 987 R.C.S Paris
30 avenue Montaigne
Paris 75008
Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Thursday, April 23, 2026
Procedures for making available and consulting preparatory documents
The Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 3.30 p.m. at Carrousel du Louvre, 99 rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris.
The Shareholders who wish to attend the Shareholders' Meeting must hold an admission card and an identity document, it being recalled that all proxies, including spouses, must provide proof of their power of attorney and present their identity document as well as a copy of that of the principal.
The means of taking part in the Shareholders' Meeting and the draft proposed resolutions were published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on Monday, March 16, 2026, in Issue No. 32 ( ).
The convening notice was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on Wednesday, April 1rst, 2026, in Issue No. 39 ( ).
In accordance with Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, shareholders will be able to consult on the Christian Dior website (w dior-finance) in the section Annual general meeting, the informational documents in preparation for this Meeting
The documents and information concerning the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available to shareholders as provided by applicable regulations.
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Christian Dior SE - Procedures for making available and consulting preparatory documents
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