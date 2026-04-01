Digital Reserve Joins The Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 As A Secondary Exhibition Sponsor

Hong Kong, 26th February 2026, Another week, another exciting addition to the Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 lineup. The festival has just announced that Digital Reserve is coming on board as a Secondary Exhibition Sponsor - and if you know anything about the Chinese-speaking crypto community, you'll understand why this one feels like a particularly good fit.

Let's talk about Digital Reserve for a moment, because they're worth understanding properly. On paper, they're an Australia-licensed crypto on/off-ramp and trading platform. In practice, they're something a lot more specific and a lot more valuable than that description suggests. Digital Reserve has spent years building a platform and a reputation with Chinese-speaking clients around the world - people who want to move between fiat and crypto without the usual headaches, who need a platform that actually understands their language and their needs, and who want to trust that the service they're getting today will still be there and still be solid six months from now when the market looks completely different.

That last part is important. The crypto space has a habit of churning out platforms that shine in good conditions and quietly fall apart when things get difficult. Digital Reserve has been through enough market cycles to have proven itself when it counts. They've kept their banking access intact, maintained their service quality, and continued showing up for their clients regardless of what the charts were doing. In an industry where trust is genuinely hard to earn, that kind of consistency means something. Take a closer look at what they're building at digitalreserve.

This Festival Has Been Earning Its Reputation for Three Years

If you haven't been following Hong Kong Web3 Festival since the beginning, here's the short version: it launched in April 2023, and every year since then it has gotten bigger, better, and more relevant. Co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group - two organizations that carry serious credibility in the blockchain world - and organized by W3ME, the festival has grown into the kind of event that serious people in Web3 and crypto genuinely make time for.

This year's edition runs from April 20 to 23 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Four days, one of the world's great cities for finance and innovation, and a program that is shaping up to be the most compelling the festival has ever put together.

The Track Record Makes a Strong Case

Look at what the previous three editions of Web3 Festival have actually delivered and the picture becomes pretty clear. Over 350 exhibitors. More than 1,200 speakers. A total of 100,000 visitors across all three editions. And over 400 side events that kept the energy alive well beyond the main stage. These numbers didn't happen by accident - they're the result of an event that consistently delivers on its promise and keeps people coming back.

For 2026, the festival is bringing together up to 300 speakers from across every dimension of the Web3 and crypto world. But here's the detail that really tells you something about where this event has arrived: over 500 executives and decision-makers from traditional finance and the real economy have already signed up to attend. That's not just the crypto faithful gathering to talk to each other. That's the old financial world and the new one sitting in the same space, having conversations that actually lead somewhere. Deals get made at events like this. Partnerships form. Strategies shift. The right conversation with the right person can change the direction of a business, and Web3 Festival has become one of the most reliable places to have those conversations.

Hong Kong Is Doing a Lot of Heavy Lifting Here

It's worth saying out loud: Hong Kong is not just a backdrop for this event. It's genuinely part of what makes it work. There isn't another city in the world that sits quite where Hong Kong sits - deep roots in global finance, a natural gateway to Mainland China's market, and an environment that has shown a real willingness to take Web3 seriously rather than treating it as something to be managed from a distance. For an industry that is still figuring out how to grow up without losing what makes it interesting, that kind of environment matters enormously.

For Digital Reserve specifically, Hong Kong makes perfect sense. Their clients are spread across the Chinese-speaking world, and Hong Kong Web3 Festival pulls in exactly the kind of international, finance-literate, crypto-engaged audience that Digital Reserve has been building for. Being present in that room - not just as a name in the program but as an actual exhibitor that attendees can walk up to and talk with - is a genuinely valuable thing.

That's the kind of sponsorship that works both ways. The festival gets a partner that brings real credibility and a loyal community behind it. Digital Reserve gets access to an audience that gets it. Everyone in the room benefits from the connection.

Come and Be Part of It

If you're thinking about attending, exhibiting, speaking, or exploring a partnership with the festival, this is your signal to stop thinking and start moving. Everything you need to know about Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is waiting for you at #/en. If a partnership is what you have in mind, the conversation starts at .

Digital Reserve joining the 2026 roster is another reminder that the people who are serious about where this industry is going are choosing to show up at this festival. It's worth being one of them.