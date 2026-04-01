MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Chilco River Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary Mr. Cliff's Premium Spirits Announces Online Sales Launch and Statewide Texas Availability for Mr. Cliff's Bourbon Expanding Direct-to-Consumer Access and Positioning for Broader Retail and National Growth

April 01, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2026) - Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) ("Chilco River") or ("the Company") a beverage company focused on premium bourbon, luxury tequila, and ready-to-drink ("RTD") cocktail mixers, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mr. Cliff's Premium Spirits, Inc., has officially launched online sales of Mr. Cliff's Premium Bourbon Whiskey across the state of Texas. Consumers can now purchase the premium bourbon directly at







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This milestone marks a significant advancement in the Company's direct-to-consumer strategy, as Mr. Cliff's Bourbon becomes accessible statewide through compliant online ordering and delivery infrastructure. As the Company continues to expand its digital footprint, it expects to roll out enhanced home delivery capabilities across major metropolitan areas throughout Texas, further increasing convenience and accessibility for customers.

The Company emphasized that this achievement follows extensive and diligent work with Texas state regulators to ensure full compliance with online alcohol sales and delivery requirements.

"Reaching this point required a tremendous amount of coordination and persistence," said Will Lovett, Chief Executive Officer of Chilco River. "We are proud to have successfully navigated the regulatory framework in Texas to bring Mr. Cliff's Premium Bourbon directly to consumers' doors. This is a foundational step in building a scalable, compliant e-commerce platform that we intend to replicate across additional states."

The launch comes at a time when online alcohol sales are experiencing strong growth. Industry data indicates that U.S. direct-to-consumer alcohol ecommerce has been expanding at double-digit annual rates, driven by shifting consumer preferences toward convenience, premiumization, and digital purchasing experiences. Texas, one of the largest and fastest-growing spirits markets in the country, represents a key strategic entry point for building brand awareness and customer loyalty.

As online sales ramp across Texas, the Company anticipates that increased consumer demand and brand visibility will support expanded distribution opportunities with major brick-and-mortar retailers throughout the state. Establishing a strong digital presence is expected to serve as a catalyst for broader retail placement and long-term market penetration.

In parallel, Mr. Cliff's Premium Spirits continues to advance discussions with several high-profile hospitality groups that are currently evaluating Mr. Cliff's Bourbon as a potential house pour. Initial product sampling has generated positive feedback, and the Company expects to secure purchase orders this quarter, which would support increased production and inventory expansion for both in-state and out-of-state distribution.

"This is just the beginning," Lovett added. "We are seeing strong early traction, with our first round of sales already underway and building momentum. Our strategy is to execute in a disciplined, measured way scaling production, expanding distribution, and strengthening brand partnerships. The work we are doing today in Texas lays the groundwork for broader online availability, with the goal of offering Mr. Cliff's Premium Bourbon in all 50 states."

The Company also noted that its operational playbook successfully implemented through Mr. Cliff's brand will be replicated across its broader portfolio as additional products complete production and become ready for commercial launch.

With regulatory milestones achieved, early sales activity underway, and growing interest from both consumers and hospitality partners, Chilco River believes it is well-positioned to accelerate growth across its premium spirits platform in the months ahead.

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) is a beverage alcohol holding company focused on the acquisition, development, marketing, and distribution of premium alcohol brands across multiple categories, including tequila, bourbon, and ready-to-drink cocktails. The Company's strategy is centered on building a diversified portfolio of consumer-focused brands while pursuing disciplined market expansion, strategic partnerships, and long-term brand development initiatives designed to support sustainable growth.

About Mr. Cliff's Premium Spirits, Inc.



Mr. Cliff's Premium Spirits, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chilco River Holdings, Inc., focused on the development, marketing, and distribution of high-quality premium spirits, including its flagship product, Mr. Cliff's Premium Bourbon Whiskey. The company is committed to craftsmanship, brand excellence, and meeting growing consumer demand in the premium spirits category through a combination of traditional values, modern branding, and expanding direct-to-consumer and retail distribution channels. Through strategic partnerships and continued market expansion, Mr. Cliff's aims to build a scalable, nationally recognized premium spirits portfolio.

For additional information, shareholders are encouraged to review the Company's filings and public disclosures available through the OTC Markets website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including statements relating to the development and launch of the Excuse Mixers brand, anticipated production activities, potential distribution opportunities, market expansion, and the company's strategy to develop and acquire beverage alcohol brands.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, regulatory approvals, production timelines, supply chain considerations, consumer demand, distribution arrangements, competition within the beverage alcohol industry, and other factors that may impact on the company's business and operations.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Chilco River Holdings, Inc.