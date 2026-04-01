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India Hikes Jet Fuel Prices Amid Middle East Energy Disruptions
(MENAFN) India has increased jet fuel prices in response to mounting disruptions in global energy markets caused by the escalating conflict in the Middle East, according to reports on Wednesday.
Authorities said state-run oil companies, working alongside the Civil Aviation Ministry, have introduced a “partial and staggered” rise of 25% in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs for airlines. However, the full impact of the increase will not be applied uniformly.
“Foreign routes will pay for the full increase in ATF prices consistent with what they pay in other parts of the world,” the ministry said.
Domestic carriers, by contrast, will face a smaller adjustment, with reports indicating an increase of around 8.5%.
India relies heavily on energy imports from the Middle East, sourcing nearly half of its supplies from the region, amounting to roughly $180 billion in 2024.
In addition to aviation fuel, the government has also raised prices for commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Officials linked the increase to sharp global cost pressures. “April 1 price increase in commercial cylinder price is due to a 44% surge in the Saudi contract price…as 20-30% of global LPG supplies are stuck in (the) Strait of Hormuz,” the ministry wrote.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical artery for global energy shipments but has been effectively closed due to the ongoing conflict, contributing to supply bottlenecks and rising prices worldwide.
Authorities said state-run oil companies, working alongside the Civil Aviation Ministry, have introduced a “partial and staggered” rise of 25% in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs for airlines. However, the full impact of the increase will not be applied uniformly.
“Foreign routes will pay for the full increase in ATF prices consistent with what they pay in other parts of the world,” the ministry said.
Domestic carriers, by contrast, will face a smaller adjustment, with reports indicating an increase of around 8.5%.
India relies heavily on energy imports from the Middle East, sourcing nearly half of its supplies from the region, amounting to roughly $180 billion in 2024.
In addition to aviation fuel, the government has also raised prices for commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Officials linked the increase to sharp global cost pressures. “April 1 price increase in commercial cylinder price is due to a 44% surge in the Saudi contract price…as 20-30% of global LPG supplies are stuck in (the) Strait of Hormuz,” the ministry wrote.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical artery for global energy shipments but has been effectively closed due to the ongoing conflict, contributing to supply bottlenecks and rising prices worldwide.
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