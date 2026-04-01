Guehi Tells England To 'Stick Together' After World Cup Warm-Up Loss To Japan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

London: Marc Guehi said England needed to "stick together" after Tuesday's World Cup warm-up defeat by Japan.

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma's 23rd-minute goal was enough to give an impressive Japan side victory at Wembley as England suffered their first loss to an Asian nation.

England's last game before Thomas Tuchel names his World Cup squad left the manager with more questions than answers as a team without senior players Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, John Stones and Jude Bellingham struggled to impose themselves against Japan.

"We can't sugarcoat it," said stand-in England captain Guehi. "It's always disappointing.

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"You want to be winning those games, but the most important (thing) is going to the World Cup and being ready for that."

The Manchester City defender added: "I think we've shown that in previous years, where maybe the last few games before the tournament haven't been the best, but we've been there showing what we're ready to do.

"It's important we stay calm, we have each other's backs, stick together in these moments, because it's obviously not easy.

"But like I said, perspective, that's one for me."

Guehi, who led England in Kane's absence, said he had been surprised by Tuchel's decision to make him captain.

"It was unexpected first and foremost, I didn't realise until pre-match," he said. "That is when he told me.

"I expected it to be Pickers (England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford), because why wouldn't it be?

"It's such a blessing, I am truly grateful. It's not something I have ever thought about so it is really special for me."

Euro 2004 runners-up England are among the leading contenders for glory in North America as they attempt to win a first World Cup since 1966.

But the Japan loss and Friday's 1-1 draw with a typically physical Uruguay meant England have still to beat a team in the top 20 of FIFA's world rankings under Tuchel.

"It does not give me any concern," Tuchel said of his record against leading nations.

"I'm disappointed with the result, everyone is, but I think it is worth to put it into perspective," he added, with the German unable to field his preferred side against Japan.

"We played against two top-20 teams," said Tuchel. "Well drilled, very good opponents, who arrived in their best line-up."