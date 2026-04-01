Devotees Injured As Pandal Collapses At Kondagattu Temple In Karimnagar
Four to five devotees were left injured after a pandal at the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Telangana's Karimnagar suddenly collapsed on Wednesday, police said.
Police Cite Strong Winds as Cause
According to Karimnagar police, the structure gave way due to a strong gust of wind. "The collapse was due to a huge gust of air, causing minor scratches. No major injuries reported," police said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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