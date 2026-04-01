Devotees Injured As Pandal Collapses At Kondagattu Temple In Karimnagar

Four to five devotees were left injured after a pandal at the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Telangana's Karimnagar suddenly collapsed on Wednesday, police said.

Police Cite Strong Winds as Cause

According to Karimnagar police, the structure gave way due to a strong gust of wind. "The collapse was due to a huge gust of air, causing minor scratches. No major injuries reported," police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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