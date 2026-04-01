Gujarat Dy CM Presides Over Jobs For Differently-Abled Staff, Aid To Farmers' Heirs

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, April 1 (IANS) Five differently-abled employees were given permanent appointments at a state-run cooperative bank on Wednesday, alongside the distribution of accident insurance cheques to families of deceased farmers at a programme in Gandhinagar.

The event, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, was organised by the Gujarat State Co-operative Agriculture and Rural Development Bank Ltd., which also used the occasion to underline its insurance support scheme for farmer families.

Permanent appointment orders were handed to five differently-abled employees from the bank's Mangrol, Junagadh, Kutiyana, Jetpur and Morbi branches after they completed their probation period.

At the event, Sanghavi encouraged the newly-appointed staff and extended his best wishes for their future.

The programme also included the disbursal of accident insurance assistance to the heirs of farmer beneficiaries.

A cheque of Rs 11 lakh was presented to the family of late Hemantji Parmar, while Rs five lakh each was given to the families of late Hiteshkumar Patel and late Bhanabhai Baraiya.

Expressing condolences, Sanghavi said the assistance was intended to support families during difficult times.

“This assistance will help the families in the future,” he said.

The bank provides accident insurance cover of up to Rs 11 lakh to every loan-taking farmer family, with the premium paid by the institution.

The initiative is aimed at offering financial security to rural households in the event of unforeseen circumstances.

The event was held as part of activities marking 11 years of governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bank chairman Dolar Kotecha, speaking at the programme, thanked the Deputy Chief Minister for his presence and said the institution remained committed to the welfare of farmers and employees.

He added that such efforts were intended to strengthen support systems for beneficiaries while promoting inclusive employment within the organisation.

Officials, beneficiaries and employees attended the programme, which focussed on both financial assistance measures and staff welfare initiatives within the cooperative banking sector.