Keir Starmer: Middle East Conflict Is 'Not Our War', UK Won't Be Drawn In

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday said that the war in the Middle East was not theirs, and they will not be drawn into the conflict. Starmer in his address said that the war will affect them, but the UK has a plan to emerge as a more secure nation. "Impact of war will affect us, but we have a plan to emerge from it as a more secure nation. It is not our war and we will not be drawn into conflict. We want de-escalation and opening of Strait of Hormuz," he said.

UK to Lead 35-Nation Coalition for Gulf Security

"UK has brought 35 nations around statement of intent to push for maritime security around gulf. We will host meeting of these nations. We will meet military planners to assess how strati can be made secure. This will not be easy," he said.

Starmer further said that the real challenge was security of passage through the Strait of Hormuz. "Challenge is not of insurance but of safety and security of passage. we need a united front. above all clear and calm leadership which this country is ready for. my guide is British national interest. This is causing concern... People worry... They feel it will affect their family and they worry about energy bills... It is government's job to meet these concerns," he said.

Trump Taunts Allies Amid Energy Crisis

The address comes as amid deepening global energy turmoil linked to the ongoing war in Iran and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which is a vital chokepoint through which a significant proportion of the world's oil supply normally flows, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a stark message to countries struggling with jet fuel shortages, particularly targeting traditional US allies such as the United Kingdom and France. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "All of those countries that can't get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT. You'll have to start learning how to fight for yourself; the U.S.A. won't be there to help you anymore, just like you weren't there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil! President DJT." (ANI)

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