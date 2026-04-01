In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Projected To Hit USD 44.68 Billion By 2035 Rising Infertility Rates Fueling 7.47% CAGR SNS Insider

Austin, United States, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Size & Growth Analysis:

As per SNS Insider, The In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market size was valued at USD 21.74 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 44.68 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.47% during 2026–2035. The market for in vitro fertilization (IVF) is expanding quickly due to the increasing prevalence of infertility, the high level of knowledge on IVF techniques, and advancements in the field of infertility therapies.









Get a Sample Report of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market:

The U.S. In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market has been valued at USD 7.6 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 15.2 Billion in 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.21% from 2026 to 2035. Rising rates of infertility, improvements in reproductive technologies, heightened awareness, easier access to fertility treatments, supportive healthcare legislation, and an increasing need for individualized assisted reproductive solutions are all factors contributing to growth.

Rising Infertility Rates and Advancements in Assisted Reproductive Technologies to Augment Market Growth Globally

The major factor that is contributing to the growth of the IVF market is the rise in the number of infertile people due to the change in lifestyle. Technological advancements in IVF procedures such as intracytoplasmic sperm injection, preimplantation genetic testing, culture media, etc., are also contributing to the growth of the IVF market. In addition, awareness about ART procedures, and government initiatives, is also contributing to the growth of the IVF market.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

In 2025, Reagents & Media dominated with 45% share owing to their critical role in ensuring optimal embryo culture and high treatment success rates. Instruments segment is growing at a rapid pace due to technological advancements in IVF lab instruments.

By Cycle Type

In 2025, Fresh IVF Cycles dominated with 50% share due to their established clinical protocols, higher adoption rates, and proven success in assisted reproduction. Frozen IVF Cycles is growing rapidly owing to the growing trend in fertility preservation.

By Application

In 2025, Female Infertility dominated with 60% share driven by higher prevalence of conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, and age-related fertility decline. Male Infertility is the fastest-growing segment, supported by advancements in sperm retrieval techniques, assisted reproductive procedures, such as ICSI, and increasing awareness about male reproductive health.

By End-User

Fertility Clinics dominated with 55% share due to their specialization in assisted reproductive technologies, higher patient volume, and tailored treatment plans. Hospitals are the fastest-growing segment, as more healthcare centers integrate fertility services into their offerings.

Regional Insights:

With 35% of the worldwide IVF market, North America has a firm grip on the industry. Better health infrastructure, widespread adoption of ART methods, and well-established fertility clinics are the reasons behind North America's stronghold.

The IVF market is expanding at the quickest rate in Asia-Pacific. Rising rates of infertility, growing knowledge of assisted reproductive technologies, and growing healthcare infrastructure are the main drivers of rapid growth. Adoption is also being fueled by growing investments in fertility clinics, easier access to cutting-edge IVF techniques, and rising disposable incomes in nations, such as China, Japan, and India.

Need Any Customization Research on In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market, Enquire Now:

Major In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are



Vitrolife AB

Cook Medical

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

GC Biotech

Genea Biomedx Origio (MediTech A/S)



Irvine Scientific (Becton Dickinson)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

SAGE IVF

Esco Micro Pte Ltd.

Lifecodexx GmbH

Vitrolife AB

Gynemed GmbH & Co. KG

Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceuticals

Gynemed Laboratories

CooperSurgical Fertility & Genomic Solutions KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Segmentation

By Product



Reagents & Media

Instruments Accessories

By Cycle Type



Fresh IVF Cycles

Frozen IVF Cycles Donor Egg IVF Cycles

By Application



Female Infertility

Male Infertility Others

By End User



Fertility Clinics

Hospitals Surgical Centers

Recent Developments:



In 2025, Vitrolife AB advanced IVF procedures by launching innovative embryo culture media and automated laboratory instruments, improving treatment success rates and workflow efficiency for fertility clinics globally. In 2025, Cook Medical contributed to the IVF market by introducing advanced instruments and devices for egg retrieval and embryo transfer, enhancing procedural precision and success rates for fertility clinics globally.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



ADOPTION & DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you understand patient preference for IVF over alternative treatments, growth in IVF cycles (fresh vs. frozen), and expansion of fertility clinics and laboratory infrastructure globally.

PRODUCT, TECHNOLOGY & TREATMENT TRENDS – helps you evaluate market share across reagents, instruments, and accessories, along with adoption of advanced technologies such as ICSI, PGT, and AI-assisted embryo selection.

CLINICAL OUTCOMES & SUCCESS RATE METRICS – helps you assess improvements in IVF success rates driven by advanced lab technologies, media optimization, and personalized treatment protocols.

DISTRIBUTION & SERVICE UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you analyze the share of IVF procedures across fertility clinics, hospitals, and surgical centers, along with cost implications for patients.

REGIONAL EXPANSION & MARKET PENETRATION METRICS – helps you track geographic expansion of IVF providers and entry into new markets globally. PATIENT BEHAVIOR & TREATMENT PREFERENCE METRICS – helps you identify trends in fertility preservation, donor program adoption, patient satisfaction, and repeat treatment rates across regions.

Purchase Single User PDF of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Report (20% Discount):

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Report Scope