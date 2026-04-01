Ahmed Bin Harmash's Group 1 Sprint Double Lights Up Dubai World Cup Night

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The dust is settling on the 30th Anniversary of the Dubai World Cup meeting, but beyond the $12 million showpiece, one story stood out, the rise of Emirati handler Ahmed bin Harmash..

On a night built to celebrate three decades of Dubai's rise to the summit of international racing, it was the Emirati trainerBin Harmash who delivered the defining moment, sweeping both Group 1 sprints and announcing himself on the global stage with authority and perfect precision.

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The double began in the $1 million Al Quoz Sprint on turf, where Native Approach, ridden by Conor Beasley, produced a late surge to edge a tight finish by a neck in 1:10.02. Drawn near the stands' rail and forced to race without cover, Beasley had little choice but to trust his mount.

“He's a bundle of speed,” said Yorkshire-born Beasley.“I said from the start he felt like a sprinter. When a team clicks, it goes through to the horses, too.”

That connection has been years in the making. Now in his eighth season with bin Harmash, Beasley's loyalty is being rewarded at the highest level.

“He's been a big supporter of mine,” he added.“Right place, right time, and it's all come together.”

If the first win was hard-fought, the second was decisive.

In the $2 million Dubai Golden Shaheen (G1) on dirt, Dark Saffron powered past 11 rivals to win the 1200 metre contest by 13⁄4 lengths in a sharp 1:10.68 seconds. It was a performance of control and confidence, underlining the strength of the operation behind the stables.

“A lot of hard work goes on that people don't see,” Beasley said.“I've got an easy job steering them round. The team deserves this.”

For Bin Harmash, who saddled his first winner back in 2018, these were not just victories; they were a statement. On a night where the world's leading stables converged on Meydan, he and his team delivered at the highest level.

Elsewhere, the card offered depth and quality across nine races worth a staggering $30.5 million in prize money.

Dubai's Godolphin stable struck with Ombudsman in the $5 million Dubai Turf (G1), with big-race jockey William Buick guiding the John & Thady Gosden-trained son of Night of Thunder to a composed victory that sets him up for a major international campaign starting with Royal Ascot during the British summer.

In the $6 million Dubai Sheema Classic (G1), French star Calandagan confirmed his standing at the top of the global game, running down West Wind Blows to secure another Group 1 success under Mickael Barzalona with Zahra Aga Khan, the eldest child of Aga Khan IV, watching at Meydan.

The $1 million Godolphin Mile (G2) went to American raider Banishing, who produced a late surge under Silvestre de Sousa to deny locally trained favourite Commissioner King, the mount of 12-time UAE champion jockey Tadhg O'Shea, while Japan's dominance of the $1 million UAE Derby (G1) continued as Wonder Dean extended their remarkable winning streak in the race.

Stamina came to the fore in the $1 million Dubai Gold Cup over 3,200 gruelling metres, where Fairy Glen delivered over 3,200 metres to give the father-son Crisford team a major prize to crown a defining Dubai Racing Carnival, where they have saddled 17 winners.

Across the card, the depth of international competition was clear. But so too was Dubai's identity, not just as a host, but as a force within the sport.

Thirty years on, the Dubai World Cup meeting still sets the benchmark. But for many, Saturday will be remembered for one breakthrough: Ahmed bin Harmash announcing himself on the global stage.