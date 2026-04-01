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Missile Attack Hits Israel, Injures Fourteen People
(MENAFN) A missile strike targeting Israel on Wednesday resulted in injuries to 14 individuals, according to Israel’s emergency medical service, Magen David Adom.
Among the wounded, a 36-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy suffered moderate injuries, while 11 others were lightly hurt. All of the injured were hospitalized after being evacuated, MDA reported via the social media platform X.
The incident comes amid ongoing regional escalation following an Israeli and US offensive against Iran that began on Feb. 28, which has reportedly killed over 1,340 people, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran has launched drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military forces, causing both casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting international markets and aviation.
Israel, in turn, has carried out airstrikes in Lebanon and initiated a ground operation in the south following a cross-border assault by Hezbollah on March 2. Lebanese authorities reported that the Israeli military action has claimed nearly 1,250 lives to date.
Among the wounded, a 36-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy suffered moderate injuries, while 11 others were lightly hurt. All of the injured were hospitalized after being evacuated, MDA reported via the social media platform X.
The incident comes amid ongoing regional escalation following an Israeli and US offensive against Iran that began on Feb. 28, which has reportedly killed over 1,340 people, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran has launched drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military forces, causing both casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting international markets and aviation.
Israel, in turn, has carried out airstrikes in Lebanon and initiated a ground operation in the south following a cross-border assault by Hezbollah on March 2. Lebanese authorities reported that the Israeli military action has claimed nearly 1,250 lives to date.
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