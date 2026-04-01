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Turkey Denounces Israeli Law Imposing Death Penalty on Palestinians
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Tuesday voiced strong opposition to a newly approved Israeli law that imposes the death penalty exclusively on Palestinians.
In an official statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry described the legislation as "aimed at further entrenching the occupying power Israel’s apartheid regime against Palestinians, constitutes a continuation of policies of denial, annihilation, and political executions targeting the Palestinian people and is unlawful and null and void."
The ministry also urged the international community, including the United Nations, to take action against Israel’s “racist and unlawful steps.”
According to reports, the bill passed its second and third readings with 62 votes in favor, 47 against, and one abstention.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported the law with his vote. After its approval, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir described the legislation as “a historic day.”
In an official statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry described the legislation as "aimed at further entrenching the occupying power Israel’s apartheid regime against Palestinians, constitutes a continuation of policies of denial, annihilation, and political executions targeting the Palestinian people and is unlawful and null and void."
The ministry also urged the international community, including the United Nations, to take action against Israel’s “racist and unlawful steps.”
According to reports, the bill passed its second and third readings with 62 votes in favor, 47 against, and one abstention.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported the law with his vote. After its approval, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir described the legislation as “a historic day.”
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